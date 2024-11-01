Sopo’s Substack
Reimagining Soviet Georgia
Episode 7: Georgia Elections Guide 2024
All about the elections
Nov 1
Sopo Japaridze
7
October 2024
What Happened During the Georgian Elections and After??
repost from Jacobin article I wrote that gives a longer detailed version of events
Oct 31
Sopo Japaridze
13
5
Georgian Migrants and What's Behind Their Voting Choices?
I’ve been reflecting on Georgian migrants in Europe.
Oct 30
Sopo Japaridze
6
1
Bidzina and Salome Interviews: War of Two Georgias
Both Bidzina Ivanishvili and Salome Zurabishvili gave interviews back to back, here are the main points from both!
Oct 24
Sopo Japaridze
4
Episode 6: Georgia Elections 2024 Guide
Bidzina Ivanishvili's interview - Europe March - McCain Institute's briefing - Youth Vote - Moldovan Elections - What Workers Want
Oct 22
Sopo Japaridze
4
October 21st News Roundup - 5 days until Georgian Elections
EU states send a letter to Georgian Government - EU March - New Park - New Excessive Force Charges - Anti-China Opposition - Abkhazia
Oct 21
Sopo Japaridze
2
Episode 5: Georgia Elections 2024 Guide
EU resolution and debate - Georgian Dream's program - Polling - Transparency Georgia - US embassy and EU officials
Oct 9
Sopo Japaridze
2
September 2024
Episode 4: Georgia Elections 2024 Guide
Georgian Prime Minister goes to the UN, Biden disinvites PM, New Controversial Election Campaign Posters, Party analysis: Girchi, Akhali, Gakharia and…
Sep 29
Sopo Japaridze
4
Episode 3: Georgia Elections 2024 Guide
Ivanishvili's apology to Ossetians - Anti-Gay Laws - US sanctions - Economic Programs of Parties (Part 1)
Sep 24
Sopo Japaridze
3
Episode 2: Georgia Elections 2024 Guide
Russian Pressure on Abkhazia - US Pressure on Georgia - New NGO fund - Strike & Protest - New Party List of Georgian Dream
Sep 13
Sopo Japaridze
6
Georgia Elections 2024 Guide - Episode 1
Foreign Influence Law - Constitutional Court - Electoral System - Parties/Coalitions
Sep 2
Sopo Japaridze
10
1
July 2024
The Georgian Boys?
A brief sketch of Georgian neoliberal reformers continuing the tradition of the Chicago Boys in Georgia and Ukraine
Jul 31
Sopo Japaridze
9
1
