There was a "study" released by UNICEF about Georgian youth that has everyone up in arms! While most of the angles have focused on this finding with various explanations why, very typical opposition-government divide:



- Young people face significant challenges with literacy, particularly in formulating and expressing their thoughts clearly. - One-quarter of participants struggled to articulate their ideas coherently, often using simple, poor vocabulary or failing to express their thoughts fully, which sometimes led to frustration and nervousness. - Writing skills were a particular concern, especially among language minorities, whose proficiency in the official language was insufficient for academic tasks. - A third of participants had difficulty providing strong, reasoned arguments, showing a lack of experience in critical thinking and debate. - Most participants could follow content and engage in discussions, but a significant portion struggled with fluency, making grammatical errors and using slang.

Most of us understand the state of education through lived experience – talking with youth, hearing stories from university friends, or listening to school teachers. I remember visiting a woman who worked in the education ministry years ago. She told me her students could now read only a fraction of the lines from long poems compared to what students managed in the Soviet era. That was her benchmark: the sheer ability to read and digest material had visibly declined. There are also our education rankings that aren’t great either. So most of us know this - maybe not the extent or precisely, but we have a general grasp.

Of course some government accounts used this study to show why the youth were the main composition of anti-government protests, i.e. they are uneducated. While opposition saw this yet another failure of Georgian Dream’s government, the inability to educate youth.

I found most of the assumptions behind the study quite bad and am not a fan of this study. But Unicef just like most of UN is no longer a place of bold visions of emancipation and Global south agency but a neoliberal appendage to Western dominance. The section about “A significant number of participants struggled to transform societal problems into entrepreneurial opportunities” made me want to gag! However, I’ll continue that in part II!

What’s most sad for me of course is how much investment USSR put in literacy and for all of that to unravel now is just tragic! Neoliberal free market economy with neoliberal education has been delivering the ugliest and cruelest results for Georgia.

Information on the study:

“The study used a mixed-methods approach, predominantly qualitative methods supplemented by quantitative data where appropriate. A total of 155 students, aged 18- 20, were selected from diverse backgrounds, ensuring a representative sample that included students from rural and urban areas, various academic levels, and ethnic groups. The study was conducted in OctoberNovember 2024.”

What made me the most annoyed and no one talked about:

Finding: “Many also reported struggles with social media, including distinguishing true from false information, and felt insecure about protecting their personal data.”

Problem with this finding: Georgian youth - and the entire population of all ages - face a manipulated media landscape: party bots and activists, EU/US funded NGO narratives, Western platform censorship and party/donor-controlled media. Official digital literacy programs push a narrow idea of what is fake news, or how to use AI tools and how to stay safe. Though learning how to guard your confidential information is good, the other parts aren’t so neutral. They’re deeply biased. It assumes tech is good and only foreign or government disinformation is bad. Local manipulation from who was controlling Facebook fact-checking, the various “fact-checking accounts” which are often selective. Their mission is usually to target alleged Russian narratives - which could include anything and falsely identify worldwide accepted claims as Russian because the fact-checkers are not only biased but limited in their knowledge of world events and historical facts. They almost always ignore Western information and call something fake simply because it contradicts their worldview. Examples that political or economic intervention is only one-sided, it can only come from Russia and not EU or US.

In fact, most media - party-controlled and “independent” completely erased what is happening in Gaza for two years now. Only one independent, leftist media has been consistently showing Gaza challenging the silence and only pro-Israel perspectives, but of course their reach is minuscule comparatively to party-controlled media.

These dynamics reflect a liberal-technocratic worldview: the assumption that digital literacy equals using tools, verifying facts, and consuming the “right” information as defined by elite consensus. But real literacy in Georgia today must involve recognizing the power relations behind information. Real media literacy means: mapping who funds and what political ties are behind “fact-checkers;” spotting partisan framing masked as neutrality; verifying information without relying on compromised institutions. But even that is flawed approach because, this diagnosis of “poor media literacy skills” reflects an individualist bias, while ignoring the structural and political side: it assumes the problem lies in users' limited competencies, rather than in the systemic manipulation of information by political actors, platforms, and funders. It’s putting most of the responsibility on the youth while ignoring the real agency in why we are all so manipulated!

The Georgian youth don’t need another Western toolkit and trainings by EU/US/UN supported NGO! It must not be defined by Tbilisi-based think tanks, Western grant cycles, or elite media. It must emerge from grassroots, non-aligned spaces where youth can critically dissect all sources of manipulation: whether from Georgian Dream, UNM-aligned media, Eurocentric NGOs, Russian, Isreali or Meta’s own global censorship regime - Not just current enemies of the West grafted onto the Georgia. Teaching youth to “be literate” must include teaching them (and let’s be honest - teach/learn ourselves, because it’s an ongoing process where none of are safe from manipulation) to see through the agendas. Until then, don’t call it “literacy.” It’s just training people to be loyal to one side of a propaganda war.

Second Finding which annoyed me:

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM):

- While participants recognize the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), their understanding remains limited, especially regarding the practical applications of science in real-world settings. - Many students do not connect scientific knowledge with career prospects in industries such as agriculture, energy, or chemical production. - The majority believe in the value of mathematics and financial literacy, but some struggle to apply these skills in practical situations. - Financial literacy, though recognized as essential, is often seen as irrelevant by younger students. - Participants show strong awareness of environmental issues and the interconnection between humans and nature. - Many still view science as primarily an academic pursuit.

Not only does it frame the “correct” model of STEM engagement as global and market-oriented, but there is no space for other knowledge systems which might treat science and math as embedded in everyday life. But what’s equally ironic about this is that the researchers never seem to even realize: where would Georgians see ”scientific knowledge with career prospects in industries such as agriculture, energy, or chemical production?”

We have mostly a service sector and rentier economy filled with landlords, hotels owners, hostel and guesthouse owners, restaurant owners, cooks, servers, couriers, taxis, drivers, cashiers, tourism workers, call centers workers, grape-pickers, caretakers in foreign countries and bank tellers. How many people are working in industries as scientists? We barely have any industry left and low-value added agriculture.

I bet you if you asked them to connect tourism with career prospects, they would have no problems – no one would get that question wrong. They would know at least one person if not most of the family who works in the jobs I listed. The only math you need in Georgia is to maybe add up the product costs at the checkout counter where you work as a cashier, but even that’s done automatically! It’s not that they have trouble connecting – they don’t know practical examples of such careers or even jobs because our economy doesn’t need STEM scientists. That’s only for the global market. So of course: “Many still view science as primarily an academic pursuit.”

Another laughable finding is financial literacy!

“Financial literacy, though recognized as essential, is often seen as irrelevant by younger students.” Yea cause they have NO MONEY! Most of the money they get are from their parents or horrible jobs and if they have to pay rent or anything else, they are most likely unable to cover their costs. What literacy are they supposed to learn? When you’re devastatingly poor, there is not much you can do with financial literacy! I promise you, they are probably much more literate how to make their few GEL go farther than the researchers.

I’ll continue critiquing the study in part 2!