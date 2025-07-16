Photos of Tea Production in Ozurgeti
Photos of what's left of Soviet Georgian tea production
Someone posted these great photos on Facebook after visiting Georgian Tea Production in Ozurgeti, Georgia. I wanted to share these photos with you all - what’s left of Soviet Georgian production!
Here is the original post.
All the photos are taken from this public post - until I go there myself, and then post some original photos.
You can also listen to our Soviet tea production podcast here.
