I’ve launched a Substack series featuring interviews with Georgian migrant workers in Italy. This project, rooted in workers' inquiry, aims to connect the struggles of emigrant workers with those still in Georgia. As more workers leave and remittances become essential, class struggle at home is reshaped. Many union members have emigrated or plan to, citing low wages and hopeless conditions. Women—especially teachers, nurses, and doctors—are driven out by poverty, debt, and the collapse of social protections under neoliberal reforms. These stories show how migration is both a survival strategy and a consequence of economic dispossession.

Interview with Mariam, A Georgian caregiver in Bari, Italy

Interviewer (N): How old are you?

Mariam: I am 65 years old.

N: How many years have you been an immigrant from Georgia?

Mariam: Seventeen years. I spent seven years in Greece and ten years in Italy. I grew old in emigration.

N: How long did you initially plan to stay abroad?

Mariam: In 2006, I was working as a lecturer at Javakhishvili University when the faculty underwent massive layoffs and reorganization , and I was let go from my position to a position where my salary dropped to just 40 GEL ($23). With a child in school, I had no choice but to leave. I went to Greece, unsure of what to expect, but I had no other options. I often drenched my pillow with tears. What was meant to be a two-year stay turned into seven, as the situation in Georgia kept worsening. When I returned after those seven years, things had only gotten harder. My daughter was still jobless, and I was on the "Do Not Hire" list—at over 45, I was considered too old for work. Desperate, I began searching for a way to emigrate again. Within three months, I left for Italy, but that journey was just as difficult.

N: Why Italy and not Greece?

Mariam: I couldn’t get documents in Greece, so I chose Italy. I was also barred from entering Greece for five years—I had to pay a fine, and a severe economic crisis had started there.

N: How did you get to Italy?

Mariam: I took out a loan of 50,000 GEL at 17% interest and flew there.

N: How long did you plan to stay?

Mariam: For three years—but three years turned into ten.

N: Who helped you when you arrived?

Mariam: Friends who were already there. The worst thing here is that you often have to buy a job—I hate that.

N: Where did you stay initially?

Mariam: Georgians had rented an apartment, and a friend took me there.

N: Was that person your employer?

Mariam: No.

N: What documents do you have now?

Mariam: I’m applying for asylum. At first, my boss refused to help, but when I threatened to hire a lawyer, he got scared and said he had a lawyer who would assist me.

N: How long has this process taken?

Mariam: At first stage they gave me six months residence, the second time- five months, and now they’ll grant me a two-year residence.

N: Who told you about the documents?

Mariam: All the Georgians here know how it works.

N: How do you find employment?

Mariam: I search online, post in groups, or ask around. People here guide each other.

N: Who did you travel with?

Mariam: An acquaintance knew where I could stay and took me there.

N: How much did you pay?

Mariam: Five euros [per day]

N: How long did you stay there?

Mariam: One month. Then a night-care job opened, but I couldn’t handle the night hours. I found another job on my own.

N: How did you get your first job?

Mariam: By chance. I was at the seaside and met a girl who told me about a job. That job turned out to be a nightmare, I didn’t sleep at all.

N: How did you find your current job?

Mariam: A woman I knew told me about an Alzheimer’s patient who needed a caregiver. The salary was 800 euros, but it was still enough for me since I was undocumented, and now I'm getting documents and changing jobs.

N: Did you have to pay for the job?

Mariam: Yes. I have also been duped by my employer. I went to work and was fired in one month. The job was already sold to someone else, but the amount I paid was not returned - my 250 euros.

N: What did the employer say?

Mariam: Nothing. I didn’t even know if they had a badante (Italian for caregiver). Our rights are extremely violated here.

N: Describe a typical day at work.

Mariam: Everyone’s routine is the same: wake up early, prepare breakfast, clean the house, take the patient for a walk, cook dinner, tidy up again, and help them to bed.

N: How many hours do you rest daily?

Mariam: At this stage, I get about two hours. It’s not unbearable.

N: What time does your patient wake up and sleep?

Mariam: She wakes at 7:30 AM and sleeps by 9 PM. She used to wake earlier. Legally, I should be paid more for this level of care, but I’m not.

N: Do you have a contract?

Mariam: Yes, but the conditions aren’t followed. My patient has severe Alzheimer’s—I should earn 1,126 euros, but I get only 830.

N: Is she aggressive?

Mariam: No, she doesn’t understand anything. I feed her by hand; she doesn’t recognize her own children.

N: Do you live alone with her?

Mariam: Yes, though her children visit occasionally to oversee the care.

N: How many hours are in your contract?

Mariam: By law, 24-hour care should mean 10 hours of work—I work different hours than the contract, with an abnormal schedule

N: Do you know about overtime pay? Do they compensate you?

Mariam: I know the law, but they don't pay me, and they don't pay anyone else overtime either.

N: If you say that they don't follow the law, what would they do?

Mariam: They will tell you that they can't pay you more, and if you don't like it, leave!

N: How do you feel about the family you work for?

Mariam: I came here for money and personal needs. They don't want to understand that you are here to work, and they don't give you what you deserve. They tell you, “We don't have more money. You can stay if it suits you, or you can go.” They don't even want you to mention money. Now, the only thing keeping me here in this family are documents I am waiting for.

N: How do you feel about being a Georgian caregiver in Italy?

Mariam: It’s painful and humiliating. Working this job after my professional career, feels like a blow to my dignity.

N: Does Italy need caregivers like you?

Mariam: They don't need us in any way, they have so many workers to choose from. However, there are families who ask for Georgian badantes because we put up with many things. We are very different from everyone else, fascism starts like this, every single cent is accounted for, they count each other's every bite.

N: What percentage of your salary do you send to Georgia?

Mariam: I keep 30%.

N: How does your family view your sacrifice?

Mariam: I think my daughter sees all this, and I was included in the list of the best mothers. This is a prestige, but I gave up everything, my happiness, my emotions, for my child. It is very hard for me to cope.

N: Are you married?

Mariam: No. He died, my husband was only 33, and I never remarried. Then I started fighting for my daughter and forgot my own life. A woman shouldn’t do that.

N: You have one child?

Mariam: Yes, and a grandchild and son-in-law.

N: How do you cope psychologically?

Mariam: I don't recommend this path to anyone. Everything here is grey. Nothing is yours. Nothing belongs to you. This place is very beautiful, but nothing has any value for me here. Nothing makes me happy here. I prefer my land, my homeland. This is the most difficult path. This is a swamp. It will drag you down. No one should choose this path, especially a young person.

N: How is your sleep?

Mariam: My patient doesn’t wake me, but I wake up early from my crushing nostalgia.

N: Do you eat well?

Mariam: Yes, thankfully.

N: Any physical pains?

Mariam: Not at this stage.

N: Have you ever self-harmed?

Mariam: Never. I’m mentally strong, thank God.

N: How is your family coping without you?

Mariam: My daughter struggles. She tries to trick me into returning.

N: Do you have a romantic life?

Mariam: (Recites Galaktion Tabidze’s poem "Without Love")

Without love Without love No sun rules the heavens, No breeze blows, no forest tremors For joy Without love there exists Neither beauty, Nor immortality, which exists Only with love. But quite another love Is last love. Like the flowers of autumn it often Outdoes first love. It arouses no stormy, rough and Aimless passions. No youthful lusts or savage voiced Does it arouse Growing in the open air In autumnal cold, It is unlike the tender Flowers of spring It relishes not gentle breezes, But the storm wind. Not passions, but voiceless caresses Encircle it. And love fades, fades away if It is last love, Fades sadly, tenderly and yet Without joy. For nowhere on earth is there Immortality, And immortality cannot exist Without love! - Galaktion Tabidze

The greatest sin is the person who walks without love. Love is the greatest gift. Happiness has not come to me yet. I am waiting like Pupala (a character in the film “Wishing Tree).

N: Have any organizations helped you?

Mariam: No.

N: What do you wish you knew about Italian labor laws?

Mariam: Nothing yet, I will contact you

N: Do you know Italian trade unions or any organizations?

Mariam: No, but it is interesting

N: Have you used any public institutions?

Mariam: No, not even CAF (Centro Assistenza Fiscale)

N: Are you interested in knowing about Italian trade unions

Mariam: I will inquire later when I get the legal document

N: Who do you go to when you are in trouble?

Mariam: I have friends who I go to

N: How do I imagine your future in Georgia

Mariam: I don't have anyone there, I lost friends, relatives, I don't know their personal lives anymore, their history, when I go there I don't know who to call to meet up. We all do the same thing here, we have the same hardship and we all help each other

N: How do you imagine your future

Mariam: I declared the next 3 years as my “years of hardship,” and then I will definitely return to my homeland, no matter what happens!