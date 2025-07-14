Last few years I’ve been complaining how unserious current American intellectuals are. It’s most noticeable how under-educated and shallow the politicians are. I have said off-handedly that since the collapse of the USSR, Americans haven’t been able to produce anyone great. I have been reading a lot lately about USSR, memory politics and Cold War. I cam across this book called “Uncertain Empire: American History and the Idea of the Cold War” that has collection of essays debating the Cold War and its meaning. In one of these articles by Philip Mirowski, titled “A History Best Served Cold,” which argues the Cold War was a transformation of how universities, disciplines, and knowledge were structured and managed in the US.

If the Cold War was less narrowly concerned with the behavior of the Soviet Union, and more concertedly about how intellectual life was organized in the United States, then the origins of the Cold War should be situated firmly within the boundaries of World War II, due to the unprecedented incursion of military funding and organization into knowledge production.

So I decided to make an X thread summarizing the key points because it helped me understand how knowledge production changed and the effects it had on the kind of intellectual it produced.

I wanted to share the summary of this article interlaced with quotes, in case you- just like me - have noticed the decline and didn’t know how it unfolded.

The Cold War wasn't just a geopolitical standoff—it completely reorganized intellectual life. In the US and beyond, it reshaped universities, research, academic freedom, and even the meaning of knowledge. During WWII, massive military funding flowed into science. After 1945, attempts to shift that into civilian hands failed. Instead, the university-military-industrial complex was born—cemented by the 1957 Sputnik panic.

Entire universities were subsidized in the name of national security. Academic freedom was strategically tolerated—it helped portray Western democracies as intellectually free, unlike the USSR.

This system didn’t just fund hard sciences—it restructured the university itself. Teaching and research merged.

Graduate education exploded. Foreign students were brought in to shape elite allies in the Third World.

The Sputnik scare merely reinforced the already accepted principle that a stable and dispersed research base was a necessary prerequisite for national security and therefore not just a few strategic areas of research, but rather whole universities should be subsidized and nourished. This was the period of the belief in the possibility of technological planning.10 Teaching and research functions at universities were welded together as a consequence of the funding process, with lavish inducements to provide all manner of disciplines with graduate students to participate in the research process. Later, subsidies would be extended to foreign nationals, as part of a push to inculcate third-world elites with respect for Western research. Academic freedom in the context of tenure was taken seriously, even when it was violated during periodic Red Scares; freedom of inquiry was tolerated because it served as explicit instantiation of the superiority of Western political and social organization over Soviet totalitarianism. Even if the scholars in question did not themselves have to get security clearances or take money from the Office of Naval Research or the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, they were not insulated from the myriad ways in which the Cold War had transformed academic life from its prewar status. The Cold War mode of knowledge production was so pervasive that, for ashort while, it was literally invisible.

By 1980, that Cold War model started to collapse. The military pulled back from managing science. A new regime took over:

- Knowledge privatization

- Public disinvestment

- Tech transfer

- “Entrepreneurial universities”

- Adjunctification

- Global expansion (e.g. NYU Abu Dhabi)

This shift ended Cold War knowledge production and replaced it with “knowledge management”—flexible, global, corporate. Think "just-in-time" startups, not "citadels of national science."

Technological planning was replaced by “knowledge management,” which was an entirely different animal altogether. This regime was predicated upon the privatization and globalization of knowledge, in conjunction with the offshore outsourcing of manufacturing from much of the developed world. If the Cold War was about building national citadels of knowledge fortification, the new regime was about spawning little dispersed and flexible knowledge startup firms across the globe, fungible and just-in-time, largely disengaged from previous nationalist and cultural rationales. Some universities notoriously sought to emulate their corporate mentors and open “branches” or “subsidiaries” in far-flung climes, such as Abu Dhabi or Shanghai. Hence one might reasonably assert that, for the purposes of periodization of intellectual history, the Cold War had effectively ended circa 1980.

One of the most interesting things he points to is how the political leanings in disciplined reversed due to privatization and how these changes deeply transformed intellectualism.

Although such generalizations need qualification, it can be said to a first approximation that conservative thought was primarily located in the humanities in the 1950s, whereas the sciences frequently viewed themselves as allied with the planning and modernization agendas of the Left. After the long Sixties, a strange reversal took place, with natural scientists becoming notably more conservative and fearful of democratizing impulses, whereas the humanities came to regard themselves as the vanguard voice of the Left. Whatever the veracity of such self-conceptions, the advent of the new regime of privatized science was ushered in by prior profound changes in the political identifications of the intellectual disciplinary landscape. Such role reversals cannot simply be attributed to the Fall of the Wall, but clearly have an intimate relationship to the fate of the Cold War. As far as I am aware, there is no contemporary intellectual tradition that has managed to successfully hold itself aloof from these profound changes in the funding and management of knowledge. The ongoing reconstruction of the university has breached any ivory tower refuge. While this story has been mostly told so far as an American tale, reconstruction of intellectual life has spread to most developed economies by the new millennium, transforming universities from political institutions to knowledge businesses. This rise of the multinational knowledge consortium would have made no sense during the Cold War. Intellectual historians ignore these vast structural transformations at their own peril.

Disciplinary knowledge also hardened under the Cold War (as in the lines between disciplines were strongly defined). Though interdisciplinary collaboration was celebrated, universities enforced strict disciplinary hierarchies to control and professionalize knowledge. Their attempts to have interdisciplinary collaboration within universities failed miserably.

True interdisciplinary innovation was outsourced—to RAND, Los Alamos, MITRE, etc. Outside the ivory tower, military funders could tolerate more experimental research.

Meanwhile, Cold War opposition to socialism helped launch the Mont Pèlerin Society (1947), an elite anti-socialist think tank. It produced the foundations of what we now call neoliberalism. Mont Pèlerin created an alternative intellectual universe, bypassing universities to reshape liberal thought in the shadow of WWII and the Great Depression. It prefigured today's political think tanks.

It was not only government functionaries who learned this lesson of the need to outsource interdisciplinarity in the Cold War. Powerful interest groups who were dissatisfied with the state of existing disciplines and of learning in the university tended to mimic this pattern. Perhaps the most important for later developments was the institution of the Mont Pèlerin Society, founded as a private closed interdisciplinary discussion group in 1947 in order to counter the governmental monopoly on knowledge production within universities in the immediate postwar era. The MPS rapidly formed the core of an entirely alternate universe of knowledge production, extending from right-wing foundations to dedicated political think tanks and beyond. The MPS existed because no academic discipline alone was itself capable of revising the whole of liberal thought to better respond to the twin disasters of the Great Depression and World War II. Lippmann, fabricator of the moniker of “‘Cold War,’ was also the original source of inspiration for bringing together many of the subsequent MPS members in a precursor dubbed the “Colloque Walter Lippmann.” Although the MPS was undeniably a Cold War phenomenon, in the sense its members were first and foremost animated by a desire to oppose socialism in all its guises, it eventually provided the wherewithal to theorize the justifications for the new regime of knowledge management that superceded the Cold War system. It was the MPS network that eventually produced the distinctive body of thought now designated as “neoliberalism,” probably the most consequential innovation for intellectual life in the entire period, one that became the white hot center of the program of the eventual commercialization of the entirety of knowledge production.

The intellectual structure of the Cold War also relied on what Paul Edwards called "closed world ontologies"—assumptions that the world was knowable, controllable, and every threat could be mapped. This closed-world mindset appeared across disciplines: - Game theory (Nash equilibrium) - Rational choice theory - AI and behavioral psychology - Modernization theory - Cybernetics + systems theory. Even creativity was boxed in. It became a “trait” measurable by Cold War psychology—distinguished from “authoritarian personalities.” Risk, chaos, and uncertainty were to be eliminated.

But since the 1990s, closed world systems began to break down. Neoliberal restructuring has erased the boundary between universities and think tanks. Today’s knowledge economy is fragmented, privatized, and performative. We now live under open world ontologies—emergence, chaos, networks, flexibility. Think Santa Fe Institute, Latour’s Parliament of Things, or Silicon Valley’s “move fast and break things.”

The Cold War gave the US a highly structured, militarized, disciplined model of intellectual life. Its collapse didn’t bring freedom—it brought a new regime of fragmented, market-driven knowledge. To understand Cold War thought, not just Cold War policy, we must study how its logic shaped how we know, what counts as knowledge, and who gets to produce it.