I’ve launched a Substack series featuring interviews with Georgian migrant workers in Italy. Rooted in workers' inquiry, this project aims to connect the struggles of emigrant workers with those still in Georgia. As more workers leave and remittances become essential, class struggle at home is being reshaped. Many union members have already emigrated or plan to, citing low wages and a pervasive sense of hopelessness. Women—especially teachers, nurses, and doctors—are being pushed out by poverty, debt, and the collapse of social protections under neoliberal reforms. These stories reveal how migration becomes a survival strategy—a personal tragedy and a consequence of domestic economic conditions—while continuing the cycle of economic exploitation that sustains social reproduction in Western Europe.

This is the second interview in the series! If you want more in-depth investigations like this—and to learn about the overlooked stories of Georgian workers at home and abroad—support my work.

I use AI images and conceal their real names because many of them do not want to be public about their struggles!

N (interviewer): Hello, let's get to know each other

Marina: Marina, 67 years old, from Rustavi (I was born and raised in Borjomi)

N: How long have you been here?

Marina: I have been here for 17 years

N: How many years were you planning to leave initially?

Marina: At first I thought for 1-2 years. You know what's the worst thing? You want to go back but you can't go back because problems keep coming up that need money.

N: How many members are there in your family?

Marina: there are many of us, I have a spouse, four children, 8 grandchildren, there are 15 of us.

N: Are you the sole breadwinner?

Marina: You know how it is, I have 4 children, I have 4 families, I help all four of them, they also work, but it is not enough, and I also have an extraordinary husband, who has worked all his life, and I also help him. But life tore us apart from each other.

N: What is your profession and did you work in Georgia?

Marina: I am a teacher of Russian language and literature by profession. I loved teaching in school, and I still love my profession. I would have progressed further and further in this field. Perhaps if I had stayed in Georgia, I would probably have advanced in my profession to a better place in the education system or somewhere.

N: why did you leave Georgia?

Marina: There were two big reasons for my leaving. First, my 3rd child was studying theater at the university, we couldn't pay the tuition and living expenses anymore. It was very difficult for us. The second one was my father passed away, and I borrowed money from my colleagues, relatives, and neighbors. We couldn't pay them back. We had no other solution, I didn't want to leave, I didn’t want to separate from my husband. We were married with a lot of love, but the only solution was for me to leave.

N: What was your journey to get here?

Marina: I didn't have much trouble, to tell the truth, neither on the way nor when I got here. I got a job easily, although at first I was in the city near Bari, I worked there for 8 years, and I have been here [Bari] for 9 years.

N: Did you have an employment agent? How did you find a job?

Marina: My neighbor is the mother of my son's friend, and she helped me. I told her I was coming, she met me and took me to the employment agent.

N: Did you take out loans to come here?

Marina: Yes, I took out a loan and also borrowed money. I was teaching two little boys in Russian, I visited their house before I left, and it was getting close to my departure. I was very sad and anxious. The family noticed my state, and asked why I had changed so much. When I told them, they immediately lent me money. These total total strangers generously lent me money.

N: How long did it take you to leave? How long did you think about it?

Marina: I decided very quickly and left in two weeks

N: Did you live at your employment agent’s apartment when you came here?

Marina: Yes, 1 day and 1 night. I also met Mzia there. [The friend who was with her]. Soon a job appeared and I left.

N: How much did you pay for the apartment?

Marina: 10 euros per day

N: How much did you pay to the agent?

Marina: I had to pay 750 euros for the whole month's salary. When I started working before it was 1 month, I called her and said I have a lot of problems and if I can pay half now and half the next month, they were very against it but agreed anyway.

N: which documents do you have?

Marina: I have a Permesso di Soggiorno (residence permit) valid for 10 years

N: Was it hard to get?

Marina: No, the document eligibility came out [there are special times the government of Italy opens up eligibility when they can apply for a residence permit] the family helped me apply and they paid the state tax.

N: Do you still pay the employment agent if you get a raise?

Marina: I worked in this job for five months, after the death of my old man, the employment agent contacted me, and told me that there was a place and they wanted to interview me in New Zena, they were paying 1000 euros because there were two elderly, the employer asked for 300 euros, I was forced to pay.

N: How did you get into your current job?

Marina: When my job ended because the old man died, I came to Bari. I stayed by sneaking into the house where a friend worked. I’d done this for others many times—when the elder fell asleep, I’d sneak people in and send them off in the morning so they wouldn’t be left out in the cold in the town square.

While staying with my friend at her workplace, a temporary job opened up because another girl left for Tbilisi for just one month. But when she returned, she brought her husband and son. Because of this, the family no longer wanted her and let her go.

So I stayed on. The girl didn’t take any money from me—she let me have the job completely free of charge.

N: Describe one day of your workday

Marina: I don't have a strict schedule, I have a healthy grandmother, she can take care of herself, I wake up early in the morning at 8, grandmother at 10-11, then we have breakfast, we prepare for dinner, I am more of her companion.

N: Do you also clean the house?

Marina: Yes

N: Do you get paid extra when you clean?

Marina: No, but I don't clean all the time. Her son, who sometimes comes and checks the house. If he doesn't like the cleanliness, I respond that I'm a "badante", and only in that case he should reprimand me if I don't take good care of his mother. He doesn't say anything to me when I say that.

N: How much is your salary?

Marina: 900 euros

N: How much are you supposed to get paid according to the law?

Marina: 1200 euros

N: So they don't pay you the amount stipulated by law, do you have a contract?

Marina: No. They don't pay us, they violate it

N: How many hours are written in the contract?

Marina: 25 (per week). They also violate this. It should say 55, but they don't want to pay the social contributions, although once in 3 months I also have to pay 75 euros, these contributions will then be returned to them.

N: What if you tell them that they are violating laws? Or if you got to relevant organizations and tell that they do not pay you the amount provided for by law?

Marina: I can't do that because I've passed the age limit where I shouldn’t work anymore, after 60 years of age. I need a job, and so I tolerate it. They also break the law, but it's worth it for them because they don't have to pay extra, taxes and salary

N: Pension is given from what age?

Marina: Over 71, and social over 67, social is unemployment compensation

N: When you work overtime, do you get paid extra, and do you know about overtime?

Marina: There are festivals and holidays here. When it's a holiday, and they have to pay me extra, they don't pay me. They, instead, let me leave the house. Although they don't pay me, by law I am entitled to it.

N: How do you feel about the family you work for, who are you for them?

Marina: They treat me well, they give me 50 euros on my birthday, I don't feel like a stranger. My grandmother is 16 years older than me and I don't even consider herself a grandmother. She also tells me that I am her younger sister

N: As a Georgian carer in Italy, how do you see yourself?

Marina: I could never have imagined working here. I wanted to escape Italy many times, but I came to tolerate for the sake of my children and family

N: Do you need Italy more or does Italy need you more?

Marina: Both

N: What percentage of the money you send home?

Marina: My money is not mine, I send it to everyone else. I am also paying loans from two banks here, I have a loan at 0 percent and 1 percent.

N: Do your family members appreciate you?

Marina: My husband and my children appreciate me. My grandchild made me very happy. I was preparing them for medical school [she was paying for preparatory education like tutors, etc..], they passed the medical exam and received a grant covering 50% of tuition costs, they would not have been able to prepare if I had not been here.

N: How has your husband changed towards you or have you changed towards him?

Marina: We are estranged. When I was in Georgia, I couldn't find my place, even though we were married with great love, it seems like we have nothing to say to each other now. I am also estranged from my children, I walk around like an orphan in my house, I don't know where to put my clothes, I don't know where to lie down.

N: How do you perceive all this psychologically?

Marina: We (the Georgian caregivers) all have a neurosis, we keep saying we are leaving. I can't seem to get used to these people and their outbursts.

N: Are you sleeping well?

Marina: Yes

N: How do you eat? Do they control your food intake?

Marina: I have a good diet, no, they don't monitor me

N: Are you in any pain?

Marina: My eyes hurt

N: Have you tried to injure yourself?

Marina: No

N: How is your own family adjusting to your being here?

Marina: Got used to it. They have no reaction

N: What are you interested in learning more about Italian labor law?

Marina: Now I'm wondering how social security and pensions are appointed

N: Do you know any organizations that can help you with this?

Marina: More or less

N: Have you gone to any organization or any institution, and did they help you or not?

Marina: I used CAF (Fiscal Assistance Centre)

N: Are you interested in knowing about Italian trade unions?

Marina: Of course

N: Who do you go to for help when you are in trouble?

Marina: CAF with commercialists (Lawyers)

N: How do you imagine your future in Georgia?

Marina: I will answer you when I am back in Georgia. Sometimes I imagine being with my grandchildren, hugging them and making them fall in love with me.