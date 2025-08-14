I wrote about the smear campaign targeting a leftist leader which has revealed the ways Georgia’s opposition marginalize the left, with United National Movement, the former ruling party, weaponizing anti-communism to purge even moderate social democrats under the banner of collusion with the ruling party. If you like my work, become a paid subscriber!

Former ruling party and current opposition, United National Movement (UNM)—Saakashvili’s party—launched a smear campaign against the leftist group Movement for Social Democracy (MSD) involved in the opposition protests after they refused to call Saakashvili a political prisoner in their demands for detainee releases, and often say that “UNM and Georgian Dream” both need to go. One leader of the MSD, Vakhushti Menabde became the central target. UNM activists branded him a “Qoci”—a slur for Georgian Dream supporters—because his father’s construction company in Guria had won millions of lari in state contracts for cement production and road building.

It says Update: Are you interested in how much they are getting paid to tear up Misha’s poster and demonizing UNM…

After UNM initiated the smear campaign via one of their leaders Ana Tsitlidze, a particularly vicious opposition activist continued the smearing further. He claimed he had spoken to “locals” in Guria, where Vakhushti’s family is based, and that they had shared their views about the family. His post included screenshots detailing the number of government contracts the family had won. According to him, locals even referred to the family as “Tenderovich,” a mocking nickname derived from their apparent dominance in winning state tenders.

Also read this absolutely insane article written in English and German in record time after this smear campaign was launched with even more wild accusations. written by a German. They even had paid advertising on this article on Facebook, which is how I found it.

When the Social Democrats pointed out that the smear campaign originated with UNM leaders, many regular protestors on Facebook instead assumed that this opposition activist account had been the source all along and that it was false to attribute this to UNM. This obscured the party’s responsibility and made it appear that the scandal had bubbled up organically. The shift was crucial: what began as a party-driven attack was reframed as grassroots outrage. Yet it is difficult to believe the opposition activist that followed Ana’s post just happened to be in Guria, casually speaking with townspeople about the family and then deciding to publish such an exposé. Unless he was from the same town as Vakhushti or vacationed there during the summer, the explanation seemed unlikely. What appeared more plausible was that his post had been coordinated or at least informed by the earlier UNM attacks, giving it a veneer of authenticity while further entrenching the “Tenderovich” image in public discourse.

Opposition activist who spread the smear campaign, showing how many contracts Vakhushti’s family had received.

They claimed that every government contract his family applied for had been won. The opposition believes that winning state tenders is inseparable from political loyalty—that only those close to the ruling party can secure them. They also believe that all those against the government are punished by the government and they are suspicious how Vakhushti evaded punishment?! The optics reinforced the idea that the Social Democrat leader’s family benefited from connections to the government thereby casting doubt on his good faith engagement in opposition politics. When the protests erupted after the elections in October, some members of this left were quick to vilify other leftists (me included) publicly who didn’t join them in the protest accusing them of being secretly funded by Georgian Dream and acting as propagandists of Georgian Dream. Public shaming campaigns based on false virtue signaling cuts both ways.

Vakhushti’s initial response only fueled more resentment. He claimed not to know what his family does or what contracts they had won, saying he had only recently checked in with his father and brother after hearing the rumors. To many, this came across as evasive and disingenuous. For protesters already convinced that government tenders are linked to political loyalty, his denial did not dispel suspicion. Instead, it deepened the sense that he was out of touch and unwilling to take responsibility for the privileges tied to his family’s business. He had more answers today to clear up some of the allegations, but the damage was already done.

Ana mocking Vakhushti by posting her “favorite” comment which reads “When they say ‘Fire to the Oligarchy’ and Vakhushti’s father burned.”

The smear campaign quickly spread on Facebook because there was fertile ground. Other opposition activists joined in. Many claimed they had sacrificed their livelihoods for the protests, struggling to pay tens of thousands of lari in penalties and losing their jobs as retaliation by government. They feel they are enduring hardship for their politics, or they point to others who had made these sacrifices and were punished accordingly. They contrasted their situation with that of the Social Democrat’s family, who continued to profit from state contracts. For them, the allegations resonated, tapping into a sense of injustice and resentment.

People are more willing to accept sacrifice as long as it feels shared. But once sacrifice becomes uneven, resentment follows. Many UNM leaders are not struggling; their positions insulate them from hardship. By zeroing in on Vakhushti’s family contracts with the government, they shifted the anger of others onto him. UNM - a rigorously neoliberal party - actually weaponized economic inequality effectively towards a social democrat.

A few people pointed out how Ana Tsitlidze found the time to attack a fellow anti-government movement leader, dedicating dozens of posts against Vakhushti’s father, when UNM seems to be in critical danger itself, and the EU is threatening to cancel EU visa free travel for Georgians in the coming weeks. Why would they spend their time attacking Social Democrats when much more pressing issues are at hand?!

This is where UNM’s deeply ideological character comes into play. UNM is not a party of democracy or a force against authoritarianism. It is a militant right‑wing neoliberal formation, devoted to securing a government that will bend to the interests of the US and Western capital and strictly aligned with US foreign policy and Western civilization narratives. At its core, the party defines itself through an intense anti‑socialist and anti‑communist identity tied to it.

What compounded their hostility toward the Social Democrats was the latter’s insistence on including UNM itself as part of the problem, and on excluding their leader, Mikheil Saakashvili, from the list of political prisoners. Earlier this year, during “Europe Day” one of the members of MSD had torn up a poster of Saakashvili which caused outrage by UNM and other affiliated politicians. For UNM, Saakashvili is untouchable, and the refusal to sanctify him enraged both the leadership and their rank‑and‑file loyalists. It is not far‑fetched to imagine Saakashvili himself pressing his followers to remove this obstacle, treating the small group of leftists as a pebble in the shoe that needed to be taken care of.

For UNM, there can never be trust in leftists of any kind. They see all socialists—whether radical communists or moderate, pro‑EU social democrats—as tainted by association with Russia and as permanent enemies. Their political imagination cannot accommodate even the mildest form of left-wing politics. This is not about a principled struggle for democracy. It is an ideological war, where charges of authoritarianism are tools of convenience - a means to an end, deployed to crush adversaries and secure their rule again. In practice, their model is not democracy but a dictatorship of anti‑communist elites aligned with the interests of Western Civilization (aka superiority of the West). Their previous rule of Georgia happened to be very violent and repressive.

However, because the left is not militantly ideological in the same way as UNM, they end up being mired in liberal narratives.

Background

Vakhushti Menabde is the leader of the “Movement for Social Democracy” and main organizer of the marches to Georgia Public Broadcasting. This new movement emerged from the daily protests outside Public Broadcasting that have been ongoing since the disputed elections in October. Within this space, more left-leaning groups carved out a role for themselves, supporting the protests against what they describe as “authoritarianism,” while also ensuring their own voices were heard by controlling the bullhorns and organizing much of the presence on the ground - however small that may be.

Despite the fact that Public Broadcasting is generally considered the fairest and least biased media outlet in Georgia compared to other media organizations, it was singled out as a protest site precisely for that reason. Because it is publicly owned, activists believed it could be more vulnerable to pressure and thus more responsive to calls to grant protestors access to airtime. For a time, Public Broadcasting did allow protestors, including various movements such as environmental groups, to use the platform and have their concerns heard. This made Public Broadcasting an important site of struggle for them.

From what I can gather, the social democratic organizers likely saw it as a symbolic and practical place to emphasize the idea of the "public good," aligning with left-liberal values. For them, defending a publicly owned institution against ruling party interest carried broader meaning—it was about keeping a space accountable to citizens (whoever they may be), not the ruling party or parties. By contrast, much of the rapidly growing right wing would prefer either to privatize the station or simply shut it down altogether. In this sense, Public Broadcasting became more than just a media outlet to them. It stood at the center of competing visions for Georgia’s future: one rooted in the preservation of shared public resources, the other in dismantling, commodifying them or keeping them as outlets for the ruling party. However, this competing vision was lost on most people who weren’t already ideologically inclined to understand.

Many employees of Public Broadcasting, including those who identified as leftists, felt that the protests were a direct attack on them. They did not understand why they were being singled out when, compared to other media in Georgia, they believed they practiced the closest thing to real journalism (the bar is very low in Georgia). Their frustration grew from the sense that the protests ignored the relatively fair and balanced role the station played.

At the same time, the government was also aware of precedents like Maidan and other uprisings, where protesters tried to seize control of television stations as a way to delegitimize governments and amplify revolutionary demands. For those critical of protests inside the station, it seemed less about protecting a public good and more about using the station as a platform for a movement aimed at forcing the government to resign. The TV station and the ruling party was adamant about not giving in to their demands and not letting it be occupied. They also first limited then de-platformed a show where the host was pro-opposition and finally fired the host.

This is where the idea of "citizenship" became contested. Protesters framed themselves as the voice of the people, but it was never clear who counted as the “people” and who did not. In practice, it was impossible to separate the leftist defense of public goods from the larger opposition movement that sought regime change and the probably the abolishing or privatization of public broadcaster.

A fundamental issue with leftists in Georgia is that their political practice tends to lean more toward the "democrat" side than the "social" side. This is partly because the mainstream political agenda is set within a framework defined by Western actors, where democracy is consistently framed in narrow terms therefore social democrats believe they would have more success in expanding this category. In practice, this version of democracy aligns with capitalism, safeguarded by a ruling elite, and tied to U.S. geopolitical interests and EU investment priorities. For Social Democrats trying to gain visibility or legitimacy, this environment pressures them to speak the language of democracy promotion rather than class politics.

Another factor shaping this tendency is the means of mobilization. Western-backed media outlets, civil society organizations, and political networks are designed to generate mass protests around issues framed as democracy versus authoritarianism. These channels have the infrastructure and resources to bring people into the streets quickly and effectively. By contrast, explicitly social or class-based causes rarely have the same reach. Struggles around wages, working conditions, or social protections do not attract comparable levels of media coverage or donor support. As a result, they cannot mobilize at the same scale. None of us can.

Most of the working class does not see a place for themselves in elite-led protests. They have little reason to march for causes framed as democracy promotion or anti-authoritarianism. For them, life is already ruled by another kind of authoritarianism—the market. Low wages, insecure jobs, high rents, and rising prices weigh heavier than slogans about regime change. These struggles press on their daily lives in ways politics on Rustaveli Street protests do not. There was even an incident where miners came down to Tbilisi to protest the mine being shut down. At the end of their action, someone convinced the organizers to march to Public Broadcasting and join the opposition protest. This was not a decision made collectively but rather an ad hoc move. While there were speeches about how Public Broadcasting was not covering the miners’ struggle. Ironically, at the very same time, one of the miners was inside the station recording a radio program about their protest. In fact, Public Broadcasting had been among the first outlets to report on the miners’ situation. Yes they could have done more, and that is a legitimate critique, however it was more to create the optics that the opposition protest had working class support which, in reality, was a stretch of the imagination.

The left’s participation in the opposition has followed a consistent pattern that ultimately weakens their position. Unlike UNM, which is deeply ideological and militant in its right‑wing neoliberalism, the left has substituted democracy and anti‑authoritarianism as their central ideology. In practice, this means that “authoritarianism” becomes a substitute for socialism, while their strategic horizon is narrowed to liberal democracy and EU integration. Many leftists even assume that EU directives will deliver social policies, relieving them of the need to build an independent socialist program rooted in local struggles which would take years and huge resources.

This orientation leaves them vulnerable in two ways. First, the right‑wing opposition, especially UNM does not see shades of difference within the left. To them, all socialists are, by definition, crypto‑communists, sympathetic to Russia and the Soviet past. No matter how much these leftists smear the USSR and tie their political heritage to the Menshevik government. This perception ensures that leftists are never trusted, no matter how moderate, pro‑EU, or liberal their orientation.

Second, their politics are shaped more by Western scripts than Georgian realities. They frame the struggle in stark terms of light versus darkness, democracy versus authoritarianism, claiming that after the elections Georgia had “woken up in Russia.” Yet the actual level of repression in Georgia, while at times heavy‑handed, does not rise to the authoritarianism they describe. When the government fails to crush all opposition leaders, the narrative begins to collapse, leaving leftists open to suspicion or even conspiracy theories that they are compromised agents.

Meanwhile, the opposition itself has shrunk drastically, with its hopes resting largely on U.S. sanctions against the ruling party. Daily protests adorned with US and EU flags are more performance for Western audiences than a genuine engine of domestic mobilization, meant to prove loyalty and attract intervention. In this way, the opposition as a whole is sustained less by a domestic social base and more by the projection of loyalty to Euro‑Atlantic institutions.

These groups have also centered their critique on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the financier and founder of Georgian Dream, the ruling party, as an oligarch who controls Georgia through money. In this framing, money becomes the essence of political power. Yet this analysis often downplays the role of Western funding and influence. Ironically, the same emphasis on money and influence has now been used against them, with attacks targeting the financial activities of their own families and networks.

All of this makes the opposition camp a profoundly inhospitable environment for leftists. Their presence is resented by the right, who equate them with Georgian Dream, and their own political practice reduces them to an echo of liberal democracy. They are getting ejected by stronger and more militant forces who have the most at stake to win by ousting the government. In fact, while every government in Georgia has engaged in what can be termed a "War on Homo Sovieticus,” UNM's approach has been particularly aggressive when they were in power. That involved not only the condemnation of communist ideology but also legislative measures aimed at erasing symbols associated with it. These anti-communist campaigns have often been framed as part of a broader movement toward European integration and Western civilization’s liberal values, reinforcing the notion that embracing a pro-Western identity requires rejecting the remnants of Soviet influence and communism. This means UNM is doing what it usually does, purging the communists - even if they are social democrats.

Of course, no matter my differences with the social democrats, I am opposed to red scaring, red purges and smear campaigns and will actively oppose it.