Last weekend, I was a guest speaker at the Scoil Chois Claí 2026 in Ireland, organized by Trademark Belfast, specifically on the island of Árainn Mhór. Scoil Chois Claí is Irish for “hedge school,” a term derived from the hedge schools founded along hedges during the British colonial period, where Irish communities provided their own education. In the school’s own words, which I love:

The schools offered instruction through Irish in Maths, Philosophy, Latin, and Greek. Robert Peel, the British Prime Minister, said: “I do not wish to see children in Ireland educated like…the young peasants of Kerry who run about in rags with Cicero or Virgil under their arms.”

The last speaker explained the hedge schools and the importance of the Irish language—more on that towards the end of the post!

I flew into Belfast, and a very sweet driver, Terry, the brother of one of the organizers, picked me up and two other speakers. We drove for hours and stopped in Derry to eat and look around a bit for the history. We found this cottage-like, Grandma-kitchenesque cafe, where I took this chance to eat my favorite thing ever: Irish scones. Stuffed with raisins, warm and buttery, topped with more butter and jam. My only regret is that I didn’t eat more than one. The car ride was wonderful because I got to chat about Latin America, specifically the FARC and other left-wing guerrilla peace processes in Colombia, with Mariela Kohon. The Irish also participated in that peace process as advisors; the Colombian 2016 Peace Agreement was modelled after the Good Friday Agreement. Throughout this conversation, I realized how much I had not kept up with Latin American events, something I thought I knew — my education needed updating. Mariela was telling me how Cuba has paid such a high price for solidarity with others. I didn’t even know that Cuba was put on the State Sponsor of Terrorism list by the US (the last time they were put on) because they had hosted the peace process between the guerrillas and the Colombian government. In 2021, before leaving office, Trump and Pompeo redesignated Cuba as a state sponsor of terror when it refused to extradite guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), now wanted by the Colombian government for a 2019 attack, since the ELN were negotiators. Colombia had signed a protocol stating that ELN negotiators would be guaranteed safe return to Colombia during the peace process, and then tried to undermine it with the US. Norway was also a co-guarantor and agreed with Cuba not to undermine the peace process. It’s no surprise Norway was not listed as a state sponsor, but Cuba was. Cuba refused to betray the Colombian peace process to save itself and was punished.

Gustavo Petro, who was elected in Colombia in 2022, has demanded that Cuba be removed from the state-terror list. While Obama had removed Cuba in 2015, Trump put it back on. Biden and Blinken could have undone it but chose not to, despite the demand from President Petro.

It’s hard to swallow so much injustice towards Cuba, especially how much they’ve been punished for their solidarity. The images of their doctors who have served the poorest and most remote people being thrown out by cowardly governments this year stay fresh in my mind. The fact that they only have power now, after months of blackouts, because an oil delivery was made by a Russian oil tanker. It pales in comparison to the support the Soviet Union used to give Cuba. Francisco Dominguez on the Latin American panel, mentioned how, for example, in 1984, while sugar cost 7 cents per pound, the Soviets were paying 40 cents per pound in solidarity with Cuba. Some figures I pulled up beyond that: in 1982, the world price was 5.48 cents per lb, and the USSR paid 47 cents per lb. It insulated Cuba from market volatility. This sugar was for exchange in oil, purchased at below-market rates.

Francisco also had great stories he told throughout the weekend. He is a Chilean who fled to the UK decades ago during the fascist Pinochet coup and is now the head of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign in the UK, as well as the head of the research group on Latin America at Middlesex University. One of my favourite stories he told, which I made him tell me twice, was when Fidel was visiting Chile in the 1970s, and he was supposed to stay for a few days but ended up staying for weeks, going all over Chile, meeting with everyone. During a huge rally where tens of thousands of people had gathered in Santiago, he said (what I remember): “At a certain point in any revolutionary process, fascists and revolutionaries fight to win the support of the middle layers of the population. How do you think the battle over the middle layers is going in Chile?” and the crowds go crazy, applauding affirmatively. Castro says, “Allow me to disagree with the masses.” I start cracking up hysterically at this point, Castro’s charm, even when he’s disagreeable, and Francisco’s rendition. “The battle for the petty bourgeois is not going well.” The next day, all the bourgeois press say “Fidel calls for winning over the middle class.” Francisco and I also discussed the friendship between Gabriel García Márquez and Fidel Castro. Francisco asks me if I have read the description of Fidel by Márquez. I don’t recall it, but I must’ve read it before. Francisco likes the last part, which reveals how Castro was so human and vulnerable as well as being great. Márquez writes:

On seeing him very overburdened with the weight of so many distant destinies, I asked him what it was that he most wished to do in this world, and he immediately answered me: “Stand on a corner.”

We did arrive on the island via ferry after the drive. The ferry ride added to the sense of adventure and importance. The smell of the sea and the wind blowing, surrounded by different-sized land masses in the water, I tied my scarf around my head to block out the wind and meditated on the beauty and how lucky I was to be there. While we were being driven to the hotel, our generous host at the school told us this was the highest density of Irish speakers in Ireland, over 70%. This island hosts Irish language schools to re-learn Irish. Learning Irish is now very popular. A few hours after we settled in our little hotel with the friendliest woman — in Ireland, I have yet to meet anyone who’s not the friendliest person in the world — we arrived at the school venue.

The room was decked out in two huge Cuban flags behind the stage and one giant Palestinian flag across the entire room. There were also Irish Republic flags and the Starry Plough. The school opened with the Cuban ambassador giving a speech; it is the 100th anniversary of Fidel Castro this year. August 13 is his birthday, and there will be a huge celebration in Cuba - god willing. The ambassador was a very jovial man who came to the island with his family. It was followed by the crew from the United States, from Cooperation Jackson, Community Movement Builders in Atlanta (got a reunion with Atlanta where I used to live), and Native Roots Network in California. Most of these groups do a lot of back-to-the-land politics, carving up physical spaces in the US and building networks. They all stressed that without a larger political orientation, only focusing on farming and “liberation” of land was not enough. I was there at the beginning of Cooperation Jackson when it was starting, before I had left the US, and to see how large they have grown is quite remarkable. Unfortunately, the man behind the project and also my mentor, Kali Akuno, was unable to attend due to health problems. He had to raise funds via crowdfunding because the US has such an atrocious healthcare system.

I would start my next two days with a “fry,” which is what they call an Irish breakfast filled with sausages, ham, blood pudding, eggs, large potato taters, and toast. The fry, scones, fish and chips, and later I had seafood chowder —since it’s rare for me to eat these since we don’t have them in Georgia (for the most part), I was savoring every moment.

I kicked off the second day by making my greetings in Irish; I was so nervous about pronunciation. The stalwart organizer Stiofán Ó Nualláin recorded the sentences, but I also decided to find an online portal and hear others pronounce it. Much to my despair, apparently, there are competing pronunciations according to region. Then I started panicking: well, which region of Irish do the people in the audience understand? The pronunciation of the island region is very different. I asked someone at breakfast for “good morning” and then depended on the recording to cobble together the next sentence. Thankfully, a lot of the sounds are in Georgian. I’ve been studying Chinese for the last seven months, and I thought the least I could do was say a few words in Irish for Irish people who have been dispossessed of their language and value it so much! Everyone was very encouraging about my Irish.

I discussed how the anti-communist memory regime in the EU shapes the possibilities available to us and delineates our struggles within liberal democracy. How the rejection of the USSR entirely leaves the left incoherent and vulnerable and normalizes fascism. I’ll have a larger paper on this soon, so everyone can read it!

Then there was the Latin American panel. Francisco said that the US sanctions against Venezuela had killed 40,000 people in 2017 alone. For reference, Pinochet assassinated 5,000 people. The military junta in Argentina killed 32,000 and so on. The US killed more people than the right-wing military dictatorships in a couple of years. He talked about the pink tide that was initiated by Hugo Chávez in Latin America in the early 2000s and has lifted over 100 million people out of poverty. I kept thinking how the US government had killed over 4.5 million and displaced 38 million people in the Middle East since the War on Terror, which started around the time of the Pink Tide. It blows my mind how the US is the good guy in the mainstream world view, and Venezuela was the poster child for a “failed” state and dictatorship for decades.

Venezuela was self-sufficient in food by 2021, when it used to import 70% of its food before. In 2019-2020, Venezuela had dire inflation, but by 2021, it was down to single digits. The US is waging a war on multipolarity - wants Venezuela obedient to US interests. Venezuela’s demands are 1) safe return of Maduro, 2) lift sanctions, and 3) remove the naval fleet. Francisco also talked about how in January 2026, the US bombed four cities, assassinated guards, and killed Cubans as well. They have no case against Maduro. Barry Pollock, who was Julian Assange’s lawyer, is representing Maduro. Delcy Rodríguez was unanimously endorsed internally. The US threatened a second strike, the worst possible scenario, which would hit oil production. The government is buying time and is trying to maintain control over oil.

Mariela spoke about the Monroe Doctrine, which was against Europe, but the new one is against China. In Colombia, over 6,000 activists were assassinated for decades. In Colombia, calling for peace was seen as supporting terrorism. The peace process created space to organize. It was also part of the feminist peace process, where Black and Indigenous people took part, affirming their place since they have been discriminated against. In 2018, the far-right government tried to stop the peace process and sabotage it. But the peace process opened up space and brought the first progressive government to Colombia in hundreds of years. Don’t forget how Colombia was the center of counter-insurgency and paramilitary violence for the US. Those trained at the School of the Americas in the state of Georgia, USA (where I also used to go, which always landed around my birthday), and protested when I lived in Atlanta. The truth commission, which operated from 2018 to 2022 as part of the peace process, acknowledged that 9.5 million people were affected over the decades. 8 million people were displaced. 450,000 people were killed, 80% civilians. 121,000 people were disappeared. For example, random civilians were baited with job offers or something else, then taken out and murdered, put into uniforms, and then the paramilitaries would claim a reward for killing “leftist militants.” Colombia was a frontline for violence, but now peace has become a domestic and also an international policy for Colombia. There might be criticism that it did not go far enough, but this is huge for Colombia in such a short amount of time.

Then we stayed for a workshop on Ireland’s industry and the period in the 1950s, which is often overlooked, with the attempt to industrialize and follow a different model that’s not so FDI-driven as Ireland is now. Paddy Bresnihan was great. The book is titled From the Bog to the Cloud: Dependency and Eco-Modernity in Ireland. I will get the PDF of the book and will report back once I read it. You can watch Paddy’s talk for the Ditch here. Then we went to see the Palestine talk down the road on this beautiful island. We got a report back on Palestinian resistance and also the court battles in the UK over the heinous attempts to criminalize Palestinian protests and label everything as antisemitism. There seems to be some decent progress being made on that front. Unfortunately, I did not take extensive notes on these sessions, which I regret now since my memory isn’t as great as I ALWAYS assume.

We returned to the auditorium, which ended with the Belfast Dabke group performing Dabke, opened by Mustafa Alsaidi, who told us about his father and brother being murdered by Israel, and then with the Irish, who learned Dabke as a form of solidarity with Palestinians, performed in front of the Cuban flags. We all got very emotional. Writing about it now brings tears again. I thought of the British comedy skit I saw once, how the Brits characterize the Irish as “trying to save everyone,” and it felt that way in the best possible way. Their solidarity is awe-inspiring.

One of the participants kindly offered a few of us to go see the lighthouse on the island. It was gorgeous. There were cliffs everywhere with a very anxious ocean beating the rocks with waves after waves. In my mind, I have always imagined Ireland to be like this, with beautiful cliffs and lighthouses. The five of us who went took photos, bonded, and hiked around. We even jumped a fence to exit the lighthouse property, which apparently is also now an Airbnb.

We got back and then walked down to the beach and passed a sauna. After you dive into the cold ocean, you can warm yourself up in the sauna. Some of the participants had done the plunge. I might have done it if I had known earlier. We walked to the outdoor amphitheater, where we got some of the history of the island. Unfortunately, I missed a lot of it and was shaking from how cold it was, though every Irish person was reassuring me that this is the best it gets, this is the height of summer. I wore a winter coat, and they were wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts. The weather was a huge topic since everyone commented on how wonderful the weather was. It was sunny and cool with little wind; it was an average day in spring in Georgia, but it’s clear this is considered great there. Many of us from warmer climates laughed. The only thing I remember is how the island was forced to depopulate after being sold, and many of the Irish went to Michigan, where the last Irish speaker from Árainn Mhór died in the 1970s.

Hanging out on the second night at this pub by the seashore. It’s dark and moody inside, with lots of happy people drinking, contrasted with this view of the beach framed by the windows, completely lit up by the late setting sun. Young musicians played Irish music for us. One guy at a nearby table, people who wasn’t with out school, felt moved and took out his box accoridan to play with them. I went outside to hang out with the real ones who thought it was great weather. It was 9 pm and bright outside. I was freezing, so I mostly listened at first. Of course, there were jokes after jokes between all of them. Many would come up with all sincerity and earnestness, wanting to learn about Georgia, and I was happy to oblige.

I also learned that the pejorative “Tories” came from the island of Tory, which meant a lawless person in Ireland. It became common usage and was then adopted towards the Tories. It comes from the Irish word tóraidhe (modern Irish tóraí). Tory Island was close to our island, Árainn Mhór. Then, one of the people from Donegal was sharing how the Irish islanders have a certain mentality. A “king” was chosen by elections on Tory Island, who died in 2018—yes, they elected a king. Then he told us how a child from the island had once written an essay in school saying, “Ireland is the island of Tory.” We all burst out laughing.

The third day, Max Ajl opened the morning session and ended our school day with anti-imperialist ecology. He differentiated the Global South and Global North roles, including the kinds of activism for each. “Northern Face Struggle” versus the “Southern Face Struggle.” The southern struggle for national liberation is about: political sovereignty, exit from monopoly control, sovereign planning, and agrarian reform. The northern face of this struggle involves the decommodification of necessary services, improvements in quality, and ecological lighting across sectors such as health, infrastructure, consumer goods, agriculture, and energy. It also includes anti-imperialism, demilitarization, and climate debt.

He was followed by Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhéin from Conradh na Gaeilge, who spoke about the Irish language revival and its connection to progressive, often revolutionary politics. He was kind enough to give me his speech in written form so I could understand better (I have a hard time following all the Irish accents :)))

Main points are listed here:

- In the middle of the 19th century, Irish was the 14th most spoken language in Europe with over 5 million speakers. By the end of the 19th century, it was devastated by mass migration, starvation, and colonialism.

- The first revival of the Irish language was at the turn of the 20th century. The second revival was in the middle of the 20th century. The Irish built their own schools, constructed houses, and built community and social networks through the language.

- The Northern state rolled back a lot of the limited progress on Irish. The language was viewed as “anti-British counter-culture dominated by Republican separatists.” Elected officials were imprisoned for speaking Irish in chambers, activists were arrested for erecting Irish language signs, and Irish was removed from the school curriculum.

- The Irish language revival could not exist in isolation without efforts to rebuild all the destruction around them.

- The hedge schools—like the one we had now—were set up to spread education by the community.

- The schools that began with only 9 pupils had grown to 20,000 in 50 years, and they demanded that Belfast City Hall enact the Irish Language Act.

“Many of these campaigns and activists consciously located the question of rights for Irish speakers and the revival of Irish in general not within a narrow, constraining cultural prism but as part of a broader decoloniality and liberatory agenda, as something that had the potential to go beyond the task of reviving a language but looked at reviving a nation and liberating people through what Paulo Freire described as how ‘knowledge of an alienated culture and the oppressive reality in which it originates is exposed’ leading to transforming action,” Ciaran’s own words

While Thatcher said, “There is no society,” the Irish in the North have demonstrated at every turn that there is a society.

The Irish language and the communities built around it are in an upsurge today, while many other institutions on the left are in freefall. Ciaran said, “In the Irish context, the language has been the agent for permanent revolution: against British colonialism, against southern neo-colonialism, against partition, against post-conflict voices prioritizing accommodation over change.”

I was thinking how language for Georgians is so important for us. Georgian language was also part of the revolutionary process at the turn of the 20th century. The few schools that did exist under the Russian Empire would constantly demote Georgian language or take it out of the school curriculum. The resistance to Georgian language and history being attacked was always a source of strikes and protests at the Spiritual Seminary in Tbilisi, where most revolutionaries came from. Georgia has been conquered by empire after empire over thousands of years, but when it comes to cruelty toward a language, none matched what the British did to Irish.

Then we all said our goodbyes. I was driven to Belfast by another lovely organizer of the event, a young new member, Naoise. I later found out went to school with Kneecap. He is part of the new young Republican socialist Irish generation! We talked a lot about the recent debates on Western Marxism and left academics. I also met a young Polish guy who rode back with us; he was a socialist living in London. He and I talked a lot about memory politics and Eastern Europe. He told me his parents had favorable views on socialism, and currently, his mother worked in a factory near their house in Poland under horrible working conditions. Another person I spent some time getting to know was arrested just for holding a sign in London during a protest outside the court against Palestine Action. I had also met a local Irish politician who was incredibly funny with self-deprecating humor. He made it his mission to keep me entertained whenever I looked like I was dozing off. I wished I had more time to speak with everyone longer!

I was unable to tour Belfast with a walking tour or black cab tours, but I did make it to the James Connolly Center and did a tour. It’s rich in detail, and then I looked through his book on socialism and nationalism at the library. Definitely need to finish reading that.

I walked to Milltown Cemetery to visit Bobby Sands’ grave. When I saw the entire Republican section of the cemetery and read the signs for Socialist Ireland and all the children—16- to 19-year-old martyrs of Ireland—next to the grave of Bobby, I started crying. I couldn’t stop. Thankfully, no one was around. I kicked myself for not bringing flowers! I left a rolled cigarette for Bobby Sands and left. I remember him smoking a lot in the film Hunger when he talks to the priest. I walked around Falls Road a bit, looking at murals. I ate some seafood chowder, which was perfection, complete with black bread, which was even better than the Slavic black breads I usually love and eat.

The next day, I made my insane journey back to Georgia, which required three planes to get back, flying all night. It was a small price to pay to be able to go to Ireland. I came back with a long reading list and new friends. I have attended many conferences, and most never really moved me that much, but I was so impressed with the level of organization of this conference, and how all the panels were just excellent and complemented each other. The gorgeous setting was indispensable. Most of all, I think attracting the kindest and most energetic people from Ireland to attend also really makes it so nourishing.

Socialist schools or conferences should be like this: the people, the land, the food, the weather, the culture, the pastimes, the traditions, the history of resistance, the humor, solidarity with others, the wide-ranging speakers, the language, and the politics. All of these things reinforce each other to make for a multi-sensory, complex, multi-dimensional experience.

Wonderful way to honor and continue traditional Irish hedge schools!

Go raibh maith agaibh!

To a socialist Ireland!