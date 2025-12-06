Sopo’s Substack

Sopo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
6h

IMF/WEF is the financial arm and NATO/AUKUS is the military arm of the globalist fascists (Imperialists)

***

Now that the western oligarchs have taken over Ukraine's economy the pension for each Ukrainian has been cut from $160 to $80. They'll have to pay for that IMF "loan" for generations. The interim government has just granted Chevron a $10 Billion deal to extract the country's vast energy resources. It's all about the expansion of global transnational corporatism.

***

“There are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation. One is by the sword. The other is by debt.”

-John Adams (1826)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sopo Japaridze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture