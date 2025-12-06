I am dedicated to sharing critical knowledge about Georgia and the Soviet Union—through research, summaries, translations, and on-the-ground perspectives. If you value this independent work, consider becoming a paid supporter (if you have the means!).

Several months ago, my friend Salome Topuria completed her groundbreaking dissertation on (lack of) industrial policy in post-Soviet Georgia, titled “The Political Economy of Unevenness and Industrial Policy in the Post-Soviet Context: The Case of Georgia.” I shared the news here and on 𝕏 at the time.

Yet Salome’s work is too important to wait.

Her dissertation is monumental. It is the first rigorous materialist analysis of post-Soviet Georgian economics that thoroughly examines the role of the IMF and international financial institutions. Pioneering in its detail and scope it explains how wealth was accumulated, how a rentier capitalist class was formed, who was responsible, and traces the entire process with exceptional clarity.

I believe this is essential reading for anyone in Georgia, and for everyone who studies or writes about the country.

I’m proud to offer you Part I of this vital work.

Note: This is part one summary of her very long dissertation. Summaries are limited because they are summaries, hopefully she will release her dissertation soon so everyone can read it firsthand. The first 100 pages or so of the dissertation are about the research methods and theories used in the dissertation. I will skip those parts and focus on her findings. Blocked or pulled quotes are all straight from her dissertation.

Salome Topuria’s research analyzes the political economy of post-Soviet Georgia (1991-2022) to understand why transformative industrial policy was absent from its development programs. It employs a historical materialist framework, drawing on theories of uneven and combined development, to examine the interplay between global forces and domestic class formation. The study aims to demonstrate how this interplay constrained state policy, favoring a rentier economic model over industrial development, thereby reflecting deeper social realities and power structures.

Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic Period

Salome briefly outlines the industrialization of Soviet Georgia, driven by state planning and electrification. It began in the 1920s with reviving old plants and building new light industries, but quickly shifted focus to heavy industry and technological upgrades despite domestic political opposition.

The First Five-Year Plan (1928-1932) accelerated this, making industrialization a Union-wide imperative for economic and military catch-up. This period saw rapid expansion, the virtual elimination of unemployment, and the development of strategic industrial clusters (e.g., around Chiatura manganese). World War II further boosted Georgia’s industrial role, with factories converting to war production and the establishment of key facilities like the Tbilisi Aircraft Factory.

Post-war industrialization deepened and diversified into automotive, electric locomotive, and shipbuilding sectors. This was supported by massive investment in vocational education, scientific research (e.g., the Georgian Academy of Sciences), and infrastructure like the Tbilisi Metro (1966).

By the late Soviet period, Georgia had a complex industrial landscape, ranked 8th among USSR republics, with a mix of heavy industry, specialized manufacturing, and a dominant food/light industry sector, all built on the foundation laid during the intensive industrialization drive from the 1920s onward. See footnote for list of industries.

Georgia’s industrialization was built within the USSR’s vast central planning system, directed by Gosplan. This system managed an immense, integrated economy—coordinating the production, cost, and distribution of over 20 million products across all republics. While reforms like the sovnarkhoz in 1957 attempted some decentralization, the core structure created deep administrative and supply-chain linkages between Georgia and other Soviet republics. This chapter focuses on the administrative and fiscal organization of industrial enterprises within the Soviet system.

Soviet industry was administered through a system of three types of ministries: all-union, union-republic, and republic. All-union ministries in Moscow controlled strategic sectors like heavy industry and defense, while union-republic ministries (e.g., food, light manufacturing) had limited local autonomy. Republic ministries handled purely local matters. This structure meant that large, strategic plants in Georgia were on the all-union balance sheet, fiscally accountable to the central government, and deeply embedded in inter-republic supply chains—importing raw materials and exporting finished goods across the USSR.

Consequently, the vast majority of Georgian manufacturing was classified as all-union or union-republic, specializing in areas like machine-building. This made Georgia’s economy highly dependent on centralized planning and inter-republic trade. In contrast, the Baltic states developed more republic-level manufacturing, allowing them to retain more tax revenue locally and rely less on external inputs.

The Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (CMEA or Comecon) was established in 1949 to foster economic cooperation and integration among socialist states. While the Soviet Union pursued a policy of general self-sufficiency, Comecon facilitated vital intra-bloc trade, aiding the industrialization of Central and Eastern Europe. The organization, however, reflected significant asymmetries, with more advanced members like Czechoslovakia and the GDR focusing on capital-intensive industries.

As a member, the Georgian SSR was integrated into these socialist trade and value chains, and it also engaged in limited trade beyond the bloc. A critical feature of this system was that foreign exchange earnings from Georgian exports were directed to the all-union budget, not retained locally.

The key point is that Georgia’s intensive industrialization was an integral part of a single, unified Soviet economic system, where planning, supply chains, and funding were centralized. This system functioned effectively as long as the USSR existed, with Georgian industries operating as specialized components within a larger whole. However, the dissolution of the Soviet Union meant the catastrophic collapse of this very system itself—breaking the centralized planning apparatus, severing the intricate inter-republic supply and production links, and dissolving the fiscal and administrative structures that had directed and sustained all economic activity. The industry was not simply cut off from an external entity; the internal framework that constituted its operational reality ceased to exist.



Post-Soviet Free Fall

The dissolution of the USSR created a complex debt settlement issue for the former republics. The Soviet debt was managed by the G7 nations, which made new loans conditional on the republics first reaching an agreement to service the inherited Soviet debt.

A critical turning point was the “zero-option” agreement” in 1993. G7 advocated for one party to take responsibility for the debt. Russia agreed to take sole responsibility for servicing the entire Soviet debt. They would become the legal successor to the Soviet Union. In exchange, Russia claimed exclusive ownership of all Soviet overseas assets (like embassy buildings) and financial reserves (like gold and diamond funds).

The other former republics, including Georgia, accepted this agreement. In doing so, they were released from direct debt responsibility but forfeited their legal claims to shares of the Soviet Union’s external physical and financial assets. For Georgia, this meant losing its claim to 1.62% of all Soviet overseas property and reserves. According to the text, this translated to a total loss of roughly $13 billion, which included the lost value of citizen savings, pension deposits, and the foreign assets of Georgian industrial enterprises.

The text notes that while Georgian officials like Roman Gotsiridze blamed Russian reformers for this outcome, the role of the IMF and G7 in structuring these negotiations is presented as a significant, often overlooked, factor. Their insistence on a single debtor and the conditional linkage of debt settlement to new funding shaped the agreement that left Georgia and other republics materially dispossessed.

Both ideas to forgive the debt and give grants (and stabilization fund) instead of conditional loans were thrown out by G7, IMF and World Bank. Only post-war Bosnia and East Germany received financial backing meant to stabilize their economy.

Furthermore, policymakers and economists normally regarded persistent hyperinflation in the FSU as a direct consequence of former Soviet elites and (supposedly) their innate rent-seeking behaviors. Thus they proposed that reducing the size of the government and minimizing the state’s involvement in the economy would be an effective method for curbing inflation (Marangos, 2002).

The policies of rapid mass privatization, deregulation and marketization—a condition for receiving loans—implemented in an economy with no domestic savings or capital markets. The text highlights the unprecedented scale of this task with a key quote from Gevorkyan:

“in the UK it was estimated that roughly 20 large companies had been privatized over a ten year period and in Mexico there were 150 entities privatized in six years...Hungary had approximately 2,000, Poland anywhere from 7,500 to 8,400 enterprises, and Russia approximately 50,000 enterprises (and comparable numbers for others) that were to be privatized in a timeframe of a few short years”.

Salome argues that Georgia’s deindustrialization and the emergence of its oligarchic system were direct results of the Western-prescribed “Shock Therapy” and the conditionalities of international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank. This directly challenges the mainstream discourse which labels oligarchical or neopatrimonial governance as a “Soviet artifact.” Georgia’s “voucher privatization” led citizens to sell their shares for immediate survival, facilitating a massive concentration of assets.

Unlike the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Western Europe, the shock therapy agenda provided insufficient stabilization funds, denied meaningful debt relief, and made financial aid conditional on implementing these destructive reforms. The result was not a successful transition to a market economy, but a deliberate dismantling of the existing industrial base, which created profound “capitalist unevenness.” This process concentrated wealth, entrenched oligarchic power, and made economies like Georgia’s permanently dependent and deindustrialized, a direct outcome of the prescribed reforms rather than merely the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Georgia’s post-1989 economic, political, social, and geopolitical realities were shaped by the collapse of the Soviet Union on the one hand, and the US hegemony on the other hand. In terms of global economy, neoliberal regime of accumulation had been flagged triumphant, and institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank operated as its vanguards. They would persist pushing economic liberalization polices on Georgia, conditioning its economic development and policymaking space for many years to come. Suffice it to say that not only were these reforms ignorant of domestic historical-political contexts, or the excessive social costs the FSU societies had to bear, but they generated a prefect environment for the emergence of – what would later be dubbed as – oligarchs.

Zviad Gamsakhurdia

Zviad Gamsakhurdia, a key figure in Georgia’s anti-Soviet independence movement, was elected the country’s first president in May 1991 with overwhelming popularity. His administration quickly faced immense challenges: regional separatist conflicts, pressure from armed paramilitary groups, political infighting, and severe economic hardship.

A significant but often overlooked aspect of his brief rule was his government’s cautious and strategic approach to economic policy. While not opposing a market economy, Gamsakhurdia and his team, particularly Prime Minister Besarion Gugushvili, were highly critical of the rapid “Shock Therapy” reforms promoted by the West. They advocated for a state-centric model, gradual privatization, price controls on essential goods, and the preservation of domestic industry and technological capabilities to build a self-sufficient economy. This approach aimed to prevent asset-stripping by old elites and protect the population during the transition.

He proposed a three-tier price system, allowing for mixed and free prices on luxury products, while the state would continue to set fixed prices on public transport, postal and telephone services, electricity, public utilities, primary consumer goods, and medicines.

This economic caution created a major rift with the domestic opposition, which demanded faster, more comprehensive liberalization and privatization. Western media and political actors amplified this criticism, framing Gamsakhurdia’s reluctance to adopt full Shock Therapy as authoritarian “democratic backsliding” and a betrayal of economic reform.

‘He [Gamsakhurdia] underlined that privatization had to be circumspect “to ensure the participation of the majority of the population in co-ownership of the property created by their own labor, and not to concentrate this property in the hands of only the wealthy members of society” (ibid., p.4, own translation). Furthermore, in numerous public interviews PM Gugushvili argued against the rushed economic transition of the country: “Moderation is needed. It is impossible to promise that privatization will be implemented in one or two years.[...] Economic processes are gradual and cannot be artificially accelerated…

The coup that overthrew Gamsakhurdia in January 1992 was the result of a confluence of factors: intense domestic political conflict, the violence of paramilitary groups, the aftermath of the Moscow August Coup, and escalating ethnic tensions. However, the text emphasizes that a core element of this conflict was a clash over economic vision—between a government seeking a controlled, sovereign transition and opposition forces (both domestic and international) pushing for immediate and radical neoliberal reforms. His overthrow eliminated a potential alternative path where Georgia refused shock therapy and Georgia could have set a precedent and therefore posed a risk to “global capital.”

An article titled “Soviet turmoil; Georgia Opponents Charge Republic Is Led by Dictator” (NYT, 1991), quoted prominent opposition leaders such as Nodar Natadze and Irina Sarishvili, who compared Gamsakhurdia to Saddam Hussein. The article claimed: “Opposition leaders accused Mr. Gamsakhurdia of preserving a socialist system under his personal control” and that “[...] the President refused to allow private land ownership or make way for a free economy”. Another article “The Soviet Transition; Dissident Is Seized In Soviet Georgia” (Whitney, 1991, passage 9, para. 1), cites Tengiz Sigua, a former Gamsakhurdia Prime Minister54 who argues: “He must resign [...] Then we can have rapid land reform, privatization and can guarantee human rights.” In this peculiar way, Zviad Gamsakhurdia was declared a dictator for betraying market economy orthodoxy and not following economic liberalization principles more rigidly.

Georgia’s economy experienced a catastrophic and multifaceted collapse following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the most severe downturn among all former Soviet republics. By 1995, GDP per capita had plummeted 74% from its 1989 level, and industrial output fell by over 80%. This deindustrialization was rapid and comprehensive: technology-intensive factories, light manufacturing plants, and entire agricultural sectors (like tea and citrus) collapsed due to the severing of Soviet supply chains, the loss of subsidized energy, and the opening to global competition. Hyperinflation spiraled to 15,600% in 1994, and poverty rates skyrocketed. The Gini coefficient, which measures inequality increased by 50%.

Energy-intensive heavy industries like steel and locomotive manufacturing, alongside extensive light manufacturing such as textiles and footwear, all of which depended entirely on subsidized inputs and protected trade within the USSR and Comecon. The sudden severing of these supply chains and subsidies triggered immediate deindustrialization, as energy prices soared by 500% and rendered Georgian industry non-competitive. This led to the rapid shutdown of factories across all sectors—from major plants like Rustavi Azot and the Tbilisi Electric Locomotive Factory to countless textile and shoe manufacturers—and the closure of associated research centers.

The social and economic consequences were profound: employment plummeted from 2.76 million in 1990 to 1.73 million by 1995, with over 110,000 jobs lost in light manufacturing alone. Simultaneously, agricultural reforms failed, as new small landowners lacked capital, and the removal of state subsidies combined with trade liberalization destroyed key export sectors like tea and citrus, causing production to fall by over 90%. This systemic unraveling prompted mass unemployment, a migration back to subsistence farming, and significant emigration, culminating in a 25% population decline after 1994.

The catastrophic economic collapse in Georgia was not merely a passive result of the USSR’s dissolution, but was actively caused and accelerated by the specific policies demanded by the IMF and World Bank upon Georgia’s membership in 1992. These institutions instructed Georgia to remain in the ruble zone while simultaneously implementing rapid price liberalization. This created a disastrous contradiction: Georgia imported hyperinflation from Russia’s own Shock Therapy (with inflation reaching 15,600% in 1994) while having no sovereign monetary control to counteract it. The IMF was aware this rapid integration would cause “severe repercussions,” yet refused to modify its approach. Instead, it insisted on brutal austerity, demanding budget cuts and the elimination of subsidies for a population already in freefall, arguing that avoiding deficit spending was a “fallacy.” Furthermore, the IMF’s own recommended solution—the introduction of a temporary coupon currency—backfired, creating an unstable monetary terrain that would later become a vehicle for financial speculation and elite wealth accumulation.

Western institutions transformed Georgia’s inherited structural vulnerabilities into an immediate humanitarian catastrophe, actively dismantling its productive economy and shifting it toward a deindustrialized and dependent transit role.

The Fund praised Georgia’s new role as a transit economy due to its strategic location and trading history. This role would substantially influence Georgia’s economic structures for years.

Shevardnadze

It is March 1992, about two months after the Gamsakhurdia government had been forcefully overthrown. The streets of Tbilisi are engulfed in chaos, theft, power outages, social crisis, and civil war. Paramilitary groups such as Mkhedrioni and a radical faction of the Georgian National Guard, both of which were involved in the coup d’état, are raiding Georgia. Criminal gangs, robbery, and the carnage of civilians is a new daily nuisance. Armed conflict with Abkhazia is on the horizon, and the country’s economy is close to being extinct. In Moscow, Eduard Shevardnadze announces his readiness to come back to Georgia and serve as its leader.

The period of Eduard Shevardnadze’s return marked Georgia’s definitive alignment with Western-prescribed neoliberal reforms, which deepened the economic crisis and established the mechanisms for elite wealth accumulation.

Shevardnadze, a former Soviet foreign minister celebrated in the West, returned to Georgia in chaos in March 1992. His administration immediately committed to a foreign capital-driven development model, symbolized by a pre-return visit to the U.S. to secure investment for ports, oil terminals, and tourism.

Under the mandatory “Shock Therapy” reforms imposed by the IMF and World Bank, Georgia’s post-Soviet economic restructuring prioritized privatization and financial deregulation. An IMF pre-membership review in 1992 commended the establishment of a privatization committee but insisted on “more decisive actions” to transfer the productive base to private ownership, arguing that only free market price signals could ensure effective reforms. Facing sustained pressure from international institutions and with support from domestic elites, Georgia launched a comprehensive privatization program in 1993. This program utilized multiple methods, including auctions, tenders, leases, management buyouts, and voucher privatization. The process was actively supported by experts from the EU’s TACIS program alongside the IMF and World Bank. By the mid-1990s, subsidies to large state enterprises were severed, a legal framework for private business was created, and plans to privatize the electricity sector were drafted. While the privatization of small enterprises was largely complete—with 9,667 units sold—reforms for medium and large-scale enterprises progressed more slowly, prompting donors to demand a “second stage” of accelerated reform. Ultimately, from 1995 to 2002, a total of 14,751 units were privatized in the country.

The period following the introduction of the coupon as Georgia’s sole legal tender in 1993 was marked by a catastrophic hyperinflationary spiral, with monthly inflation reaching 60-70% and the currency in circulation increasing 152-fold within a year. The coupon’s value collapsed from 700 per US dollar in March 1993 to 5 million per dollar by mid-1994, destroying its credibility. This led to rapid dollarization, with most transactions shifting to rubles or US dollars, and foreign currency deposits dominating the banking system. The IMF attributed the hyperinflation to uncontrolled credit expansion by the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), which issued massive loans to subsidize basic goods, finance budget deficits, and support agriculture. The government defended this as necessary to alleviate social hardship. In March 1994, Georgia sought an IMF loan, which was granted in December under the Systemic Transformation Facility after agreeing to strict conditions, including ending deficit financing, cutting subsidies, and reducing public spending. While this narrative is often presented as the official account of Georgia’s early reforms, Salome suggests that the interplay of the collapsing coupon, IMF-mandated privatization, and financial liberalization under Shevardnadze created the foundational mechanisms for the emergence of powerful new capitalist factions in the country.

How were capitalists formed in Georgia??

The text details how the prescribed economic transition facilitated the formation of a specific “political capitalist” elite in Georgia, not through market competition but through the direct exploitation of state resources and policy chaos. This process unfolded through three interconnected mechanisms under Eduard Shevardnadze’s administration.

First, the NBG Credit Scheme and Coupon Speculation served as a primary engine for primitive accumulation. The National Bank of Georgia (NBG), under pressure to finance subsidies, issued massive, loosely conditioned credits.

The procedure was as follows: an approved individual from the State Council of Georgia or the government would meet with the NBG President to verbally agree on the credit amount, claims the study. Later, this individual would register a firm or a private commercial bank at the Ministry of Justice. The following day, they would receive the agreed upon credit note from the NBG. Credits did not include definite conditions or require the recipient to specify the purpose.

These were directed, with state approval, to a network of newly registered commercial banks and trading firms owned by political insiders and intelligentsia. These entities used the loans—issued in a rapidly hyperinflating local coupon—to purchase valuable domestic assets (like gold and wine) for pennies, export them for hard currency, and rarely repay the debt.

Some of these credits ended up cashed out in the Russian banks, subsequently, Georgia’s debt to Russia increased during this period. However, in most instances, NBG credits were used domestically and seldom resulted in the importation of goods to Georgia. On the contrary, these credits were utilized for procuring products intended for export. Especially following the introduction of the coupon, companies started to engage in wholesale trade. For example, upon receiving the NBG credit, it was converted into coupons to purchase stocks of domestic products such as gold, other precious metals, wine, and spirits from state-owned factories. These products were sold either in Russia or elsewhere usually for American dollars. In this way millions of USD were made using the drastically devalued coupon, exchange rate of which (vis-à-vis USD) was plummeting not on monthly or weekly, but on hourly basis.

Due to severe shortages of cash and goods, the Georgian government arranged a barter trade with Turkmenistan to secure natural gas in 1992. However, Georgia could not gather the agreed-upon volume of goods for exchange. This failure resulted in increased trade debt and led Turkmenistan to cut off the gas supply, triggering an energy crisis in Georgia.

This deliberate scheme, enabled by IMF-encouraged financial deregulation that allowed virtually anyone to open a bank, transferred public wealth into private foreign bank accounts.

The minutes from the April 1992 meeting between the IMF Executive Board and the Georgian delegation disclose the Fund’s stringent expectations regarding financial deregulation and privatization: “[…] as old institutions are dismantled and new ones are developed to replace them […] a more accelerated pace of privatization could be initiated in those sectors in which rudimentary private sector participation already exists, such as the agriculture and finance sectors. In the case of the latter, the large number of private banks could form the nucleus of the banking infrastructure under a carefully developed legal and supervisory framework. Technical assistance from the Fund in this area could build on this foundation”

With minimal capital requirements of only $200, 87 new commercial banks were registered in 1992-1993 alone. These banks were often ephemeral entities created expressly to access and appropriate credit from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG). They engaged in opaque, unrestricted operations, including issuing loans to themselves or their subsidiaries, effectively creating “money out of thin air” as Revaz Shavishviii notes. A concentrated group of well-connected individuals used these banks to profit from the hyperinflating currency, directly harming the wider population.

The text further suggests complicity between the state and this new financial elite. An investigation indicates that certain commercial banks were likely tipped off in advance about the introduction of the new coupon currency in April 1993, leading to a massive surge in credit withdrawals—30 billion rubles’ worth—in the ten days prior. Despite early parliamentary recognition of these irregularities, public criticism was deliberately misdirected. Blame was placed on the NBG’s “Soviet-style” policies, while the foundational role of the IMF’s Shock Therapy reforms in prescribing this deregulated, predatory environment remained unchallenged.

The financial deregulation mandated by the IMF’s Shock Therapy also led to the emergence of highly speculative institutions like the Caucasus Stock Exchange (CSE). This “stock exchange boom” saw nearly 400 broker firms operate, and the head of the Economic Crime Division stated that 90% of all National Bank of Georgia (NBG) credits were diverted to the CSE. Companies that received state-backed credits for importing essential goods instead funneled the money to brokers, who converted it into hard currency, leading to massive “currency hoarding.” This speculative system was deeply tied to the state; a key figure was the Deputy Prime Minister overseeing economic reforms, who had previously directed the CSE and later defaulted on depositors through his private investment company.

In a 1994 interview, former NBG President Demur Dvalishvili defended his policy of directing credits to support domestic industry, arguing that the collapse of local production was a root cause of hyperinflation. He explicitly stated his opposition to the IMF’s Shock Therapy, favoring a “social model” akin to post-war Germany’s approach, and suggested he was being scapegoated. The IMF, however, criticized his interventionist stance, insisting that industrial development is beyond the scope of the central bank and the commercial banks should decide, not the state in local industry based on their own cost-benefit analysis.

The conventional narrative blaming Dvalishvili’s “Soviet-style” policies for the hyperinflation is deficient The real drivers were the IMF induced policies where hundreds of deregulated commercial banks and connected speculators exploited the monetary chaos, aided by Shevardnadze’s administration which lobbied for them.

Second, the Privatization Process, aggressively pushed by the IMF and World Bank as a condition for loans, provided another avenue for asset stripping.

By the time active privatization reforms resumed in Georgia in 1994 wealth had been concentrated. In the meantime, general population had been stripped of their savings (loss of bank deposits in 1991-1994), jobs, and homes (internally displaced people from Abkhazia and other conflict regions reached around 280,000 people). Following the Shock Therapy model, voucher privatization was introduced in 1995 and it involved distributing property to the public via the free allocation of shares in companies.

The process was rushed and administratively flawed. Amidst severe socioeconomic crisis—where the population had lost savings, jobs, and homes—vouchers nominally valued at $30 were sold by desperate citizens for as little as $5 in informal markets.

The nominal value of a voucher was eventually set at USD 30 and more than 1 billion shares were issued. Unlike the Polish and Czechoslovak cases, vouchers were immediately transferable in most FSU countries. Due to the prevailing socioeconomic hardships in Georgia, millions of vouchers ended up traded in informal markets, with the majority of ‘free’ shares sold for 5 USD. Individuals sold their vouchers at various locations, including street corners, subway stops, and kiosks around the Tbilisi Railway Station.

These vouchers were then consolidated by speculators and resold at specialized auctions, where state enterprises were ultimately purchased at an average of only 12% of their original value. This allowed well-connected groups—particularly former “red directors” and beneficiaries of the earlier NBG credit scheme—to acquire industrial assets at a fraction of their worth. The outcome was extreme wealth inequality: by 1996, the top 1% owned one-third of national wealth. The new owners, lacking incentive or capability to sustain production, typically opted for asset-stripping, dismantling factories and selling machinery as scrap metal, rather than investing in long-term operations.

In this situation, the state’s involvement in rescuing important industries would have been essential; however, the new development model and the accumulation regime did not allow for such intervention. Consequently, with few exceptions such as the Tbilisi Aviation Factory No. 31, where either management or employees preserved production, heavy machinery and infrastructure was dismantled at most factories and sold as scrap metal.

A critical “banking revolution” in 1994, a direct outcome of the Shock Therapy reforms. Upon IMF insistence, Georgia’s three-tier banking system was restructured into a two-tier system. This mandated the privatization or merger of five key state commercial banks: Industry Bank, Savings Bank, Eximbank, Agro Industrial Bank, and Social Investments Bank. Investigations revealed that the new owners of these banks were all closely linked to President Eduard Shevardnadze’s inner circle.

Third, Eduard Shevardnadze’s Direct Patronage was the linchpin. Eduard Shevardnadze played the central role in engineering Georgia’s oligarchic system, acting as a bridge between his Soviet nomenklatura past and his portrayal as a pro-Western liberal democrat. While not amassing vast personal wealth, he directly enriched his inner circle, granting his family control over strategic sectors like oil, aviation, telecommunications, and key industries, while also distributing privilege through state schemes like the NBG credits to former elites and cultural figures. Crucially, he institutionalized corruption as a mechanism of control, deliberately creating a web of contradictory rules and administrative uncertainty to generate a “sustainable demand for corruption.” This top-down system of patronage granted material benefits to selected networks, which in turn helped integrate and control broader social groups, transforming corruption from an elite project into a democratized practice that ensured the state’s reproduction through informal patronage rather than formal governance.

Georgia’s Peculiar Corruption and Lack of Industrial Policy

Salome argues that systemic corruption in Georgia under Shevardnadze was a structural outcome of the country’s peripheral position in the global capitalist system, not merely a cultural or Soviet legacy. Due to its asymmetric integration into the international division of labor, Georgia lacked productive capabilities, fiscal resources, and policy autonomy. With formal mechanisms for development and legitimation inaccessible, the state turned to informal institutions—corruption and patronage—as a substitute hegemonic project to maintain stability and avoid collapse. This structural reliance on corruption was intensified by external shocks, notably the 1998 Russian financial crisis, which crushed Georgia’s exports and remittances, further undermining the formal economy. Thus, corruption is framed not primarily as a matter of individual agency or intent, but as a structural imperative imposed by uneven and combined development under neoliberal capitalism, simultaneously serving as a tool of rule and a major obstacle to industrial policy.

Why Georgia failed to develop an industrial policy after the Soviet collapse, is framed the issue through the interplay of domestic and international stakeholders. According to the framework of Grummiller and Raza (2019), five groups are key for industrial policy: political elites, state bureaucracy, capitalist groups, civil society, and international organizations. In Georgia’s case, the alignment of the most powerful actors created a structural blockade against industrialization.

The primary obstacle was the global regime of accumulation, enforced by international organizations like the IMF and World Bank, which provided no incentives for industrialization in peripheral economies like Georgia. Instead, the Shock Therapy reforms promoted financial deregulation and privatization, which—amid a collapsed productive base—fostered the rise of rentier political capitalists. This new elite class was “political” because its wealth originated from state resources and connections, and “rentier” because it profited from speculation, trade, and asset-stripping rather than productive investment.

The major capital factions that emerged—in finance, energy, and import-wholesale trade—are deeply interlinked with global capital and have no interest in domestic industrialization. Their economic power allows them to lobby for favorable tax and monetary policies that conflict with the needs of industrial development. In many cases, the line between political elites and capitalist groups is blurred, as individuals often occupy both roles, creating a fused interest group opposed to transformative industrial policy.

While a smaller faction of domestic manufacturers (e.g., the Union of Georgian Industrialists) did emerge and even resisted certain integration policies like WTO accession, its scale and political leverage were too weak to counterbalance the dominant rentier-political capitalist bloc.

This disinterest was not incidental but systemic: the global neoliberal regime provided no incentives for industrialization, while the domestic rentier political capitalists, born from shock therapy reforms, profited from speculative and import-oriented activities rather than production. Their merged interests with international capital actively opposed policies that would foster domestic industry. The remaining two stakeholders—state bureaucracy and civil society—are noted as becoming fully “captured” in the subsequent phase, under the more ideological and dominant paradigm of the “Washington Consensus as a neoliberal manifesto,” which further entrenched this anti-industrial framework.

The “Anti-crisis plan for macroeconomic stabilization and structural changes 1994‑1995” served as Georgia’s foundational commitment to the neoliberal transition prescribed by international institutions. While formally presented as a recovery strategy for the post‑Soviet and war‑induced crisis, its core function was to lock Georgia into the Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs) of the IMF, World Bank, and other Western organizations. President Shevardnadze explicitly framed the plan as externally validated, stating that it had been approved by these institutions and that he had received personal praise from the World Bank for Georgia’s accelerated privatization. Thus, the plan was less a domestically crafted recovery roadmap and more a public guarantee to the international community that Georgia would not deviate from the neoliberal path.

The 1994-1995 plan outlined a development model based on Georgia’s comparative advantages: its geopolitical location as a transit corridor, subtropical agriculture, raw materials, and hydropower. It explicitly identified cheap skilled labor as a key advantage, without proposing a strategy to move beyond low-wage dependence. While aligned with Shock Therapy principles, the plan retained a moderate tone, emphasizing a social orientation, a regulatory role for the state, and the goal of achieving prosperity through the market, not merely establishing a market economy. It had a regional focus, aiming to rebuild industrial value chains with former Soviet states through bilateral trade and pledged support for reviving domestic industry and agriculture. Notably, it promised future state strategies to boost productive capacity and self-sufficiency and introduced an indicative planning system to guide economic policy. Thus, the plan contained a contradiction: it served as a guarantee of Georgia’s neoliberal commitment to international creditors while simultaneously expressing a domestic, state-mediated vision for recovery and industrial revival.

The 2001 Socio-Economic Development Program marked a decisive turn toward a more explicitly neoliberal and externally oriented development model compared to the 1994-1995 plan. Its language emphasized attracting foreign direct investment and deepening partnerships with international financial institutions, reflecting Georgia’s recent WTO accession and the heightened pressure to liberalize. The plan strategically positioned Georgia as an energy transit corridor, championing cross-border pipeline projects like Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum (BTE), which were heavily promoted by the U.S. and financed by the World Bank and EBRD. This vision cast Georgia as a vital link in the “Great Silk Route,” integrating it into the global economy primarily as a rentier transit state. While the document listed broad sectoral priorities, including industry and agriculture, its core focus on energy transit and global integration, backed by international capital, solidified a development path dependent on foreign capital and rentier income, systematically marginalizing a meaningful industrial strategy and locking the country into a peripheral role in the global division of labor.

Georgia’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) starkly illustrates how international financial institutions directly overrode domestic industrial interests to enforce a liberal trade regime. Under significant pressure from the IMF and World Bank, and with negotiations steered by USAID and EU experts, Georgia was compelled to adopt very low tariff rates (0%, 5%, 12%) as a condition for receiving crucial standby credits. This policy directly harmed the coalition of domestic manufacturers, represented by the Georgian Union of Industrialists, who lobbied for protective tariffs (up to 30%) to shield local production from import competition. Their protests were explicitly overruled by World Bank officials, revealing a structural power imbalance where credit access was used as leverage—a form of “credit blackmail”—to impose policies favoring global capital and import-oriented domestic capital. In response, industrialists formed the political party “‘Industry will save Georgia’, entering parliament to advocate for protectionism.

Ukleba reports that the Georgian delegation held multiple meetings in Geneva to present its case and seek approval for higher tariffs from the Commission. However, the World Bank representatives, namely Cyril Muller (who later became World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia), stipulated: “the decision was reached together with the IMF, an increase in tariffs will not be allowed”, reveals the Georgian negotiator.

The 2001 Socio-Economic Development Plan marked Georgia’s full embrace of an externally driven, neoliberal, and rentier economic model, prioritizing foreign capital and energy transit corridors. However, it contained a defining contradiction: within its highly liberal framework, it formally endorsed an “Industrial Policy Concept for Georgia”—the sole official industrial strategy ever drafted. This document, though never implemented and lacking transformative measures, symbolized a lingering discursive commitment to domestic production within the state bureaucracy.

This inconsistency reveals that under Shevardnadze, economic neoliberalization advanced without full ideological saturation. The state’s actions were dictated by the need to secure IMF and World Bank credit, but its institutions were not yet fully reconstituted around a “neoliberal manifesto.” Shevardnadze’s regime relied on “democratized corruption”—a patronage system that enriched elites and maintained control but could not deliver the systematic deregulation, tax reform, and institutional restructuring required to deeply entrench neoliberal governance. Thus, while the economic blueprint became fully aligned with global capital, the political and ideological transformation remained incomplete, leaving a fragile space for alternative visions within the state apparatus—a space that would soon be closed in the next phase of radical reform.

Stay tuned for Part II, “Phase Two of Uneven Capitalist Development in post-Soviet Georgia Compradorisation of the State”