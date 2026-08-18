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Ambrus Béla's avatar
Ambrus Béla
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This is so far away from reality! What should be understood is that Russia did not create those dwarf states (Abkhazia, Karabakh, etc.) out of any pleasure, but out of strategic and military necessity, in order to be able to defend itself in case other powers want to attack Russia. And we are talking about exactly such a moment. Compare the situation with Kaliningrad. What do the Russians have there at the moment? A military outpost that defends Russia. Transnistria - the same story! By attacking these entities, Russia is actually being attacked. Of course, the attackers do not risk a conflict with a military and nuclear superpower like Russia. That is why they will always use proxy wars and pawns like Zelensky or Pashinyan. They do not represent the 'West' or the EU whose only interest is the weakening of Russia, at the cost of numerous Ukrainian, Armenian, Georgian lives. No one cares how many former citizens of the USSR will perish in such fratricidal wars. Pawns like Zelensky may become filthy rich, but that wealth is paid for with the blood of his fellow citizens. And now let's think a little about Abkhazia. Can Georgia live without it? Obviously. Would it be preferable for Georgia to be another Ukraine full of cemeteries so that the 'West' would be happy? Probably not. But what do I know what a super-region Abkhazia is? And no, the EU does not bring democracy, freedom, property guarantees, etc. On the contrary! The EU is interested in the Georgian market to sell its goods, it is interested in destroying any trace of the Georgian economy so that it can sell those goods. Then, is interested in absorbing for free Georgian brains leaving only the less capable at home and, finally, to impose its countless rules and regulations, and then to install obedient pawns in power who will execute orders from Brussels and implement whatever benefits the EU and not Georgia. European values? Maybe the repudiation of Christianity, of the nuclear family, the destruction of sovereignty, the destruction of education, homosexuality, "climate change", Russophobia, migrants from third world countries to terrorize the locals, permanent surveillance, censorship. Honestly, if I lived in Georgia, my only concern would be to distance myself and my country from such things. The model adopted by Armenia is extremely dangerous. And in the coming years we will see how much pain it can generate. It's a déjà vu.

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