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So, a prominent opposition figure, Nika Gvaramia, was interviewed on August 15th, 2026, on opposition media. It was on the 34th anniversary of the war (August 14th) between the Abkhaz and the Georgians. Gvaramia was one of the refugees whom Abkhazians ethnically cleansed after Georgia lost the war; hence, why he was invited to speak on the anniversary.

In this interview, he made very bold comments regarding Abkhazia—a disputed territory of Georgia. He pointed to Pashinyan as a model for what Georgia should do. This explicitness about decentering the trauma around Abkhazia in politics requires audacity to say in Georgia. Ironically, the reason no one can speak logically and constructively about Abkhazia is because of people like Gvaramia and his political followers who have created heavy-handed mechanisms to discipline Georgians who dare to broach the subject. He is now trying to reorder political priorities and convince his followers, who are still functioning within this paradigm of maximalist nationalism with categorical red lines, by saying regaining Abkhazia will be a spillover effect from focusing on geopolitical economy first.

However, what’s important to note is that though some people were won over by his use of the language of trauma and memory around Abkhazia, and others are angry with him about his proposal to drop Abkhazia from the immediate political agenda, he’s really just repackaging his political plan for Georgia, situating it within a discussion of the Abkhazian question and adding emotional and psychological language of trauma and memory.

Besides the lack of novelty in his repackaged political plan, what is novel is that he has concluded that emotionally intransigent, hawkish politics is now maladaptive. His only real shift in thinking is that he now thinks that current global politics rewards pragmatism more than maximalist nationalist fever dreams as the starting point.

Below is a summary of Gvaramia’s interview (italicized), with my own commentary and analysis interspersed. I always say the Georgian opposition is stuck in the 1990s/early 2000s Western bravado period, and I think reading his analysis will show you what I mean!

This is a very rough post—I hope to write a more thorough analysis of the Middle Corridor, the dialogue, and plans around it. Many striking things are missing from Gvaramia’s dialogue: discussion of China; more substantial discussion on Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia; how seriously anyone should take any plan that Trump comes up with (regarding TRIPP); no actual economic development plan; no social policies besides positive discrimination; Georgian Dream’s own understanding of the Middle Corridor; etc. I hope to write more on all this later and much more rigorously.

Abkhazia used to be a place where Georgians, Abkhaz, Armenians, and other ethnicities lived together. The Abkhaz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was part of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic. But then in the early 1990s, after the dissolution of the USSR, a civil war began, which Georgia lost. This led to 250,000+ Georgians being ethnically cleansed from Abkhazia and becoming refugees. Abkhazia’s secession was supported by Russia, and then further legitimized by Russia in 2008 (as punishment for the August 2008 war between Russia, Ossetians, and Georgia) when it acknowledged Abkhazia’s independence. Currently, only four countries (including Russia) recognize Abkhazia’s independence; two countries will most likely withdraw their recognition: Venezuela and Syria. The discourse in Georgia is that Abkhazia is Russian-occupied Georgia. A lot of Georgian politics, which is consistently determined by attitudes towards Russia, is partially fueled by losing Abkhazia and another territory, South Ossetia.

For Gvaramia to bring this up is quite audacious and a big gamble. But he’s channeling his version of “Pashinyan.”

He spoke to Formula TV and went on about traumatic memory, which he said blocks development.

Pashinyan “defeated traumas and did it in a very short period of time, which is difficult.” Pashinyan was able to remove the entire Karabakh question from politics and removed Mount Ararat from official visuals (Ararat, located in current-day Turkey, is what Armenians consider their lost land; the symbol is very sacred, encompassing the genocide, national aspirations, the past, and so on). He did this to pave the way for relations with Turkey and a path to the EU, and to not be dependent on Russia. Gvaramia said Abkhazia ties Georgia to Russia, much like Armenia’s disputed territory tied it to Russia, despite different circumstances. The Karabakh clan, or class, was a huge burden on Pashinyan; they had political hegemony, and this class of people was tied to dark money. Pashinyan, by confronting and giving back the disputed territory, attacked this class head-on and won.

(Nagorno-Karabakh, an autonomous region in Soviet Azerbaijan with a majority Armenian population, was where a war was fought at the end of the USSR but was never annexed to Armenia itself.)

Gvaramia went on to describe the traumas surrounding Abkhazia.

His trauma was thinking that Abkhazians should never be talked to, never forgiven, and only conquered militarily, and he said how his trauma, despite being wrong, was natural and understandable. He said Georgian Dream has forged a different response to this trauma, which is to breed fear into people about war and remind them of war and death. He also acknowledges that people do not want war because the 2008 war is still in our near memory, complete with horrific videos and photos; still, it’s “terrorism” what the government is doing. He thinks Georgian Dream scares everyone every day about war, “transferring their traumas into being afraid of war” instead of making them forget their traumatic memories.

Despite him saying that his own version of trauma was wrong, he believes Georgian Dream’s version was worse.

He said we must accept people as they are, which is that they are concerned about Abkhazia but they also don’t want war. That people don’t want war is a fact. Especially, he says, the new generation doesn’t get why there should be war and is raised much more pacifistically. Therefore, we must look for a solution that is not war.

Despite the bitterness of defeat that exists, he says the “mainstream narrative that we can only get Abkhazia back through war” is essentially wrong.

Gvaramia then creates a new concept of losing Abkhazia: not as losing territory, but losing Abkhazia redefined as not remembering Abkhazia.

He believes that Abkhazians will return to Georgia when “it’s interesting for them…when they can live a better life and that’s associated with EU membership. I’m absolutely certain…Russia-Ukraine war, when Russians are completely isolated and can’t leave their own borders, Abkhazians will abandon Russians because they aren’t exactly in love with them.

Abkhazians will want EU membership, an EU passport, visa-free travel, economic development, and protection of minorities, “which right-wing liberals don’t like: positive discrimination, and the [EU] does it a little bit like Soviet-style positive discrimination.” Gvaramia says that Abkhazians need institutional guarantees that they will live peacefully. He also said Abkhazians love money and that they’ll welcome money for reconstruction since the territory is in ruins.

(He indirectly acknowledges the Soviet Union had positive discrimination and guarantees to ethnic minorities to be safe and protected, and that actually kept people living together peacefully. He also positions himself as not a right-wing liberal but a liberal who’s willing to have laws protecting minorities. Note: liberal is a catch-all term meaning anyone who’s pro-Western. Their ideology can range from fascist to social democrat; however, they discipline all of their other political thinking by putting being accepted into NATO/EU at the top; therefore, they are all “liberals.”)

He says that the key to all this is Georgia becoming the key to the Middle Corridor. “This region is becoming alive,” and now Central Asia is trapped by Iran, China, and Russia, and the Middle Corridor will liberate it. “We are the key to Europe to replace Russia and China.” There is a new 21st-century economic order being formed, and Georgia should become indispensable to it. He says the fear is that the EU will continue to rely on Turkey and not include Georgia, and only by becoming an EU member can we outcompete Turkey. There should be a port built on the Black Sea at Anaklia, and controlled by “Americans, British, and EU for like a century.” He mentions building the Ochamchire port in the future, which should interest Abkhazians to be part of this larger Middle Corridor which will directly benefit them.

Gvaramia then says, “There is nothing the West protects stronger than private property, not interntional treaties, not security committments, not the charters of alliances… This is a society where the founding blocks are private property.”

(This is hilarious because it’s true, and he knows it’s true, but he welcomes it.)

He then says this port can’t be built because Bidzina Ivanishvili (founder and financier of the ruling party Georgian Dream) would interfere, and asks: “You think investors will risk [being taken to Georgian courts] being judged by Murusidze [a Georgian judge]?”

(In a way, this is acknowledging that the entire intent of Western institutions building courts in countries like Georgia is to protect foreign investors, not to serve the Georgian population fairly.)

He says if Georgia has EU membership, Georgia will no longer be speaking to Azerbaijan—or anyone—as Georgia, but will be negotiating with the EU. Imagine what kind of wealth the Middle Corridor will bring to Georgia, but Bidzina Ivanishvili will want that wealth for himself, so Western powers will have to rely on Turkey until then. However, Georgia has favorability because Turkey is not European; they’re not “the quality of Europe.” Georgians are blatantly European. Even Georgian Dream voters are pro-European. He also says Georgian Dream doesn’t care about Abkhazia. They only want Abkhazia for criminal activities; they want an uncontrolled zone where they make money, the same kind of money Bidzina makes but at a higher cost in Georgia. The Engur HPP: Abkhazians pay nothing for their power, and they get more power than they need, so the rest is going to crypto farming.

(The Engur Hydropower Plant is the only cooperation between Abkhazia and Georgia. The dam is on Georgia-controlled territory, and the power station and generators are in Abkhazia. The allocation is that 40% of electricity goes to Abkhazia and 60% to Georgia.)

He admits the mainstream narrative is that starting a war to take back occupied territories is the only way to get Abkhazia back. Then he says Georgian Dream is cruelly abusing trauma and drumming up fears of war. But he uses the word “mainstream,” which means it’s not some marginal outlook. This is very typical of his (and the opposition’s) contradictions: Ukraine and Iran, both right in the region, have been or are at war while admitting that the mainstream narrative is that only through military exploits can Abkhazia be returned. People, he mentions as a fact, don’t want war, yet somehow, all the anti-war rhetoric from Georgian Dream is incongruent with reality and sinister.

Gvaramia is essentially laying out a plan for why the current Georgian government needs to be ousted, as they impede this beautiful future that awaits us if Georgia gets EU membership, if this translates into the EU/US/UK putting Georgia as the indispensable part of their entry into Central Asia, bypassing Russia, Iran, and Chinese infrastructure. Abkhazia is solved through EU membership and political-economic restructuring, temporarily forgotten only to be enticed by a prosperous Georgia. Gvaramia is looking to Pashinyan because Pashinyan broke with older ruling norms in Armenia, and now is vying to become a more important transit route through relations with Azerbaijan, the US, and the EU—a transit route that could in the future make Georgia less important: the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). Gvaramia is seeing in Pashinyan how flexibility and a rejection of hawkish ethno-nationalist entrenched politics, which might have been a more strategic option in another time, is now an obstacle, and is seeking to emulate that for Georgia. This means being pragmatic about reducing the importance of certain political questions, i.e., Abkhazia, for the time being, to reap benefits in the future.

If Georgian Dream had said something similar about Abkhazia, there would have been tens of thousands of people in opposition protesting, saying Georgian Dream is giving Abkhazia away, further proof of Russian capture and betrayal of Georgia. But because he’s in opposition, there has been remarkably little engagement with his proposal—there were a few vocal outcries, but nothing compared to the outrage Georgia is accustomed to. The government channel posted Gvaramia’s quote about Abkhazia, and it also garnered little attention there.

What’s important to remember is that Nika Gvaramia is stuck in the early 1990s and early 2000s, when the West was riding high. He’s unable to see that, since then, many of the countries around Georgia have been making their own moves, while the EU/US/UK have experienced relative decline. He has updated some things tactically by watching Pashinyan, but he is still unable to update his understanding of the broader global seismic shifts taking place.

He is watching Russia lose influence in Armenia, and he seems certain that the end is near for Russia. But he is unable to see the shocks that Western hegemony is also facing. He is unable to fully account for China’s rise or take stock of Turkey’s increasing strategic autonomy. He is essentially all-in on the idea that the US/EU/UK will successfully defeat the challenges to their hegemony.

Georgian Dream, by contrast, is hedging its bets. They don’t seem to be certain about when or how the current reshuffling of global power will resolve itself, or who will ultimately emerge as the winners. Their approach is to preserve room for maneuver until the balance of power becomes clearer.

More importantly, neither side has a serious plan for industrial policy, labor protections, economic development, social policy, or social cohesion. The opposition’s underlying assumption seems to be that EU membership itself will provide these things, that membership will substitute for having a domestic development strategy.



The idea that Georgia will be indispensable when the EU and everyone else is trying to create routes where every country is dispensable—he doesn’t seem to grasp this. His harping on Georgia’s “Europeanness” over Turkey’s “non-Europeanness” is outdated. He believes if Georgia is in the EU, then the “port will be in EU territory” and therefore there is more incentive for the EU/US to build it and protect it. He thinks Europeanness is a way to distinguish Georgia from Turkey, since that’s the only competitive advantage he can think of for why the EU would accept Georgia but not Turkey. Gvaramia is far too concentrated on identity politics; he is unable to grasp that Turkey doesn’t need to perform Europeanness—they are a pole in themselves and are too big and important not to be taken into consideration. Erdoğan recently said to Al Jazeera: “Europe has not accepted Turkey in its ranks for 53 years and is not thinking of accepting it in the coming period either. The EU is not a priority for us. We keep telling the EU, you are the ones who will lose, not Turkey.”

Gvaramia, in October 2025, enraptured by Pashinyan, declared similar ideas about Abkhazia being reintegrated into Georgia if Georgia becomes EU territory. He comically said there will be permanent peace because “American troops will be stationed 500 meters from Tbilisi and there will be an American interest, which by its nature excludes the development of any armed conflict in its vicinity.” This was before the US started a war with Iran and Iran retaliated against countries with US bases. Literally not having US bases is what would make the Middle Corridor safer and more viable—but Gvaramia is stuck in the 1990s/early 2000s.