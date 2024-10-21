In the coming days, I will strive to cover the news daily to keep everyone informed about the unfolding situation leading up to the elections in addition to the video format!

Read on what was in the news today!

13 EU states send a letter to Georgia

The latest EU/US intervention is in the form of this letter signed by 13 European ministers, it emphasizes Georgia's longstanding aspirations for European integration, highlighting the significant progress made, such as the country's application for EU membership. However, they express serious concerns about recent actions by the Georgian government, particularly the adoption of laws, including the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,” that contradict EU values and hinder the EU accession process. The ministers describe these developments as a de facto halt to Georgia's integration efforts, portraying themselves as victims of disinformation campaigns from certain Georgian politicians who accuse them of ulterior motives.

They call the Georgian Dream, ruling party of Georgia, delusional and deceitful:



Thus, it must be clear: Georgia will not be in a position to become a member of the EU if Georgian authorities do not change course. Toning down or interpreting this clear decision in any other way is either delusional or outright deceitful.



Opposition is actively sharing the recent letter from thirteen EU member states as it aligns with their campaign strategy for the upcoming elections. They interpret the letter as a signal that both the EU and the U.S. are seeking a change in the current government. This interpretation is being leveraged to galvanize public support for their bid to replace the ruling party, Lelo leader Mamuka Khazaradze states:

Look at the latest statements from European leaders. 13 countries of the European Union openly and officially tell us that Georgia will not be able to become a member of the European Union if the government does not change its course. This government will not change course - therefore we, the people, must change the government. So if you want a European future with more jobs, better wages, higher pensions, less corruption and protected human rights - then all these opportunities are at your fingertips and on Saturday 26 October, we must make it a reality.

The Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze responded with:

Foreign ministers of 4 countries [who signed this letter] took the stage, joined the revolutionary process, but this process failed. Against this background, no such statement has any value. Look at the elections in Moldova, you saw what happened. Moldova did not pass any test of democracy in the form of these elections. First of all, the candidates were dismissed, and they put Moldova ahead of us, Moldova, which held such elections, and if statements are needed anywhere, they are needed in connection with Moldova. To be fair, statements are needed regarding Moldova, which is a member of the CIS and more than half of the population opposes European integration.

This is referring to these politicians that came to Georgia during the protests, supported the opposition and spoke to the crowds gathered.

The Georgian Dream’s Chair of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili responded with:

Georgia is going through an important period of development. Slowly, painfully, but still, such a necessary principle as responsibility is being established in Georgian politics. Responsibility for one's words, actions, appeals to the people and the country. It's easy to shoot words in the air, but everyone is responsible for shooting bullets caused by words. The population of Georgia has already seen the results of irresponsible policies in the 1990s, in 2008, and who can count how many more times. Everyone at home and abroad should understand and take responsibility for what their calls, resolutions, and statements may cause. Thanks to the 14 EU member states who took responsibility for their role and did not join this statement. It is important that the majority of EU members did not support the text, which is an interference in Georgian elections by influencing the will of the voters. What you don't like in Moldova, you can't do it yourself in Georgia. As for "delusion". It is delusional to demand Georgia to release Mikheil Saakashvili, the creator of the torture system, and to impose bilateral sanctions on Russia.

The countries that signed:

1. Belgium 2. Germany 3. Denmark 4. Estonia 5. Latvia 6. Lithuania 7. Luxembourg 8. Poland 9. Portugal 10. France 11. Finland 12. Sweden 13. Czech Republic

(don’t know source)

Pro-Europe March





Yesterday's pro-Europe march, organized by opposition parties and NGOs, saw a decent turnout, though it was smaller than the protests against the Foreign Transparency Law. The event aimed to project a pro-European image of Georgia to Western audiences, with numerous images of EU flags circulating in the media. Organizers and politicians expressed optimism in their public statements. However, the ruling party and critics downplayed the rally, mocking its size compared to previous protests. Below, I’ll include some quotes highlighting both sides' reactions.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, who was elected because of Georgian Dream support but has now become an authority figure for anti-Georgian Dream side spoke at the rally.



Some of Salome’s speech:



"I want to greet you with great love and emotion. Today is one of those days in the history of Georgia, which will be memorable for our children and grandchildren. My grandson was born today - Gabriel. Probably, everything is a sign that a new future and a new Georgia is coming. The Georgia that is standing in front of me today is a free Georgia. No one came here by force, no one came because they were told: "Otherwise you will lose your job". None of the students came because they were told: "Otherwise you won't get a scholarship."

Nothing is more precious than freedom. There is nothing more precious than freedom and peace. Today here are the Georgians who are entering Europe peacefully, with dignity and Georgian. Today, here is the Georgia of tomorrow and yesterday. When I say yesterday, not the one that was sunk in the Soviet clutches, but the free Georgia of our ancestors and honorable history. That Georgia and this Georgia are one and both will enter Europe together. I want to address our partners, Europeans and Americans. I want to tell them that we will be such a partner and ally as you can not even dream of when we enter Europe and enter Europe! I want to address Maya Sandhu. Maya, I hope today will be the day of your victory and the victory of the European referendum. We will enter Europe together! Also, I want to address Volodymyr Zelensky and tell him that we know that he will fight for us and will be a winner, we will enter Europe together!

Opposition coalition, Unity - United National Movement spokesperson, Levan Sanikidze, said about the march:



Today, 6 days before the elections, we must once again make our message heard to the whole world that Georgians want freedom, development, that we will refuse isolation, to apologize to our country's sleepless enemies and separatists.

Opposition politician Gvaramia from "Coalition for Change" tried to position the march as apolitical and just a pro-Europe march so if Georgian Dream is actually pro-Europe, they would go to it.



"We are now going to Freedom Square, but the whole country - to Europe. In fact, whoever we vote for, we want it, but some voters don't know that whoever they vote for may go somewhere else. I also call on the voters of "Georgian Dream" to come and show everyone, including their own choice, that our choice is in Europe. This day is unifying, because this wish unites not only the Georgian people, but also their past, present and future. All pro-Western opposition forces, non-governmental sector, journalists, I am sure, will be here.

Opposition politician, David Bakradze from European Georgia echoed similar sentiments as all the other politicians, alluding to Georgian Dream rigging the elections and that changing governments is inevitable.



"The government should change on October 26. People no longer want confrontation, a constant campaign of arrests, dismissals and misfortunes. Also, they no longer want to talk about prohibitions and horrors. People want a normal life - in a European and free country. This requires a change of government on October 26, a change of government is inevitable, but the society's task should be that everything goes smoothly, peacefully, civilly, as it belongs to Georgia. Therefore, today's rally will be a strong signal to everyone that the mood of the public is clear, and in accordance with this mood, October 26 should pass peacefully and no one should try to falsify the will of the people, as well as not knowing the results of the elections.

Opposition politician Giorgi Vashadze from Unity - United National Movement said this election was a referendum on Europe. Then he spoke against Bidzina Ivanishvili’s apology to Ossetians earlier this year. As usual, he referenced Soviet Union.



The main thing is that we see each other to believe that we are much more. We will win this election because it is a referendum. For example: you draw 41 means - no to the European Union, if you draw the number 5, it means that you support quick accession to the European Union. It is very important that we encourage each other and see that we are more. The Georgian people will never apologize, kneel, or isolate themselves. Is this a nation with dignity?! We come with this dignity after gaining independence from the Soviet Union. The unworthy have been put in power and we must visit them and let them go," said Vashadze.

The party of the current government, Georgian Dream’s Mamuka Mdinaradze responded with

"People were brought from all over Georgia, organized by four parties and the entire rich NGO sector, and in the end they ended up in a hopeless situation - whoever they wanted, they would have held it in Rustaveli, they would have shown a little more. "They lost the elections one week before the elections. This has never happened to anyone,"

and Georgian Dream Mayor Kakha Kaladze said:

These people are politically bankrupt, they don't have any resources for support and cooperation, they have their own circle - many of them are intimidated with compromising documents, many with bullying and insults. They are in this circle, they cook among themselves, they are confused and they think that the whole world revolves around them



To which independent MP Kakha Okriashvili (who has donated to Unity-United National Movement) replied,



If not more, there were at least as many people as Mr. Ivanishvili brought to the same place in 2012 with false promises and won the elections with 55% in a few days. It seems that the same scenario is repeating itself, in favor of the opposition

Misha Saakashvili, former president of Georgia and UNM party member, who frequently writes from prison, echoed the same sentiments:

Well, for the record, there were twice as many people at the march yesterday than at Ivanishvili's main election rally in 2012



There was also a scandal where young boys associated with Georgian Dream were sitting up at a cafe near the stage and were shining laser lights into Salome Zurabishvili’s eyes when she was speaking during the EU rally. There are videos of the boys hiding their faces when cameras showed up demanding them to answer for their actions.



The Prime Minister of Georgia stated that some of the youth involved might also be members of Georgian Dream, but emphasized that they were “civil society activists” expressing their own views. Georgian Dream has denied any involvement, claiming the youth acted on their own initiative.

Opening of New Park

Initially a Georgian band was set to play at a park opening concert the same day as the Europe March. However, after facing pressure from anti-government, pro-Western groups, they canceled their performance and issued a statement supporting Georgia's European future.

In response, critics and pro-government people began mocking the band, sharing clips of them speaking Russian in interviews and pointing out the irony: they perform in Russia but refuse to play in Georgia over "Russia."

The Mayor’s office wrote



On October 20, at 8:00 p.m., we invite you all to the Zgvisubani park, where a concert and an unforgettable evening await you. A park of similar scale, covering 25 hectares, was built for the first time in the history of independent Georgia, and it will soon become one of the main sights of our city. As it is already known to the public, on October 20, there will be no concert of the "Mgzavrebi" group at the opening event of Sea Subani Park. It is a pity that the "Mgzavrebi" could not withstand the bullying organized against them by the representatives of liberal fascism. This fact proves once again how ready the so-called radicals are to do everything against the interests of their city and country. As for the opening of the park, of course, the event will take place and the people of Tbilisi will properly celebrate the important event for their city.

The band then released a post explaining:



“Mgzavrebi" always took part in various festive events and held concerts not only in Tbilisi, but also in the regions.

Of course, the opening of the park is not a party event, although the opening date coincided with the October 20 event, so the concert took on a political tone. It is unfortunate that the song at the opening of the park, which is an apolitical event, was met with such bullying. Therefore, do not be surprised by our refusal to participate in this event.

This was met with more online mocking.

While the opposition was holding a rally and concert for Europe in the center of Tbilisi, the park across town also had a concert.

Use of Tear Gas and Water Cannons



Another topic was about the use of gas mixed with water during the protests this spring against the Foreign Influence Law, dubbed by critics as “Russian law.”

TV Pirveli (opposition channel) did a story on Georgian police’s use of tear gas and water which was allegedly illegal and disproportionate force according to the appraisal of NGOs. Which Unity- UNM representative, Sanikidze, described as

“Of course, what you just talked about is crime. Khareba has been sanctioned by the US Treasury for gross violations of human rights, this is not an uncommon exception.”

A reminder that in September, the US State and Treasury Departments imposed asset freezes on two top Interior Ministry officials, Zviad “Khareba” Kharazishvili and his deputy Mileri Lagazauri, along with a media executive and a media personality. These sanctions were enacted for allegedly "violently suppressing the peaceful assembly and democratic expression of Georgians."

Ministry of Internal Affairs released a statement against the TV pirveli story.



The Law of Georgia "On the Police" clearly defines the rules for the use of special means by the police, according to Article 33, Paragraph 3, "the use of tear gas is allowed to repel an attack on a person, a police officer and/or a protected object, to prevent a mass and group violation of law and order…We emphasize that neither the Law of Georgia "On Police" nor any valid legal act issued on the basis of it prohibits the use of water jets and tear gas at the same time or in a parallel mode. Moreover, the recommendations of such authoritative international organizations as OSCE/ODIHR and "Amnesty International" guidance documents do not provide for such prohibition. According to Amnesty International's guidance document, it is permissible to mix marker paint and/or chemicals into the water jet, and according to the OSCE/ODIHR guidelines, it is permissible to add tear gas to the water jet and use them against persons involved in violent actions…We note once again that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while managing violent gatherings and demonstrations, uses special means that are in full compliance with European standards and are actively used by the police units of a number of European countries.”



Abkhazia

The Chairman of the Government of Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia in Georgia, Levan Mgaloblishvili addressed the citizens of Abkhazia in Abkhazian language, to “our Abkhazian sisters and brothers,”



My people, I want to address you in the Abkhaz language. I especially love this language, because my mother is Abkhazian. I am addressing you, the newly elected Chairman of the Government of Abkhazia, born in Abkhazia and currently temporarily absent from you. The time must be very near when we will be able to forgive each other, reconcile, start understanding each other again, live and be proud of each other, each other's traditions, culture, courage. No one left those years without pain, but we can return to our beginning - our unity, which implies our dignified coexistence. I will end with a very well-known text for you: what enmity destroys, love builds! Now is the time for love, for us to be together again and to take big steps towards each other

In other news

Opposition politician Mamuka Khazaradze, the leader of Strong Coalition and head of Lelo Party announced that he would throw out Chinese and bring in Europeans, more signaling to Europe that the opposition is pursuing European capital over Chinese.