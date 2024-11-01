Share this postEpisode 7: Georgia Elections Guide 2024sopio.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEpisode 7: Georgia Elections Guide 2024All about the electionsSopo JaparidzeNov 01, 20247Share this postEpisode 7: Georgia Elections Guide 2024sopio.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareLearn what happened during the elections, what it was like voting in the city, in rural areas. What happened afterward and the rigging allegations. 7Share this postEpisode 7: Georgia Elections Guide 2024sopio.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share