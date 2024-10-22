Episode 6: Georgia Elections 2024 Guide
Bidzina Ivanishvili's interview - Europe March - McCain Institute's briefing - Youth Vote - Moldovan Elections - What Workers Want
The sixth episode of the Georgia Elections Guide 2024. We’ll start with a discussion on Bidzina Ivanishvili's recent interview. Then, we'll reflect on the Europe March that took place on Sunday. Additionally, we'll cover the McCain Institute's briefing report and the voting patterns among young people. We'll also examine the recent elections in Moldova and their potential impact on Georgia. Finally, we will talk about what workers want in Georgia.
Sopo’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.