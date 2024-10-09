Welcome to the fifth episode of Georgia Elections Guide 2024! We are 17 days away from the Georgian elections, which will take place on October 26th. Today, we will dive into the EU Parliament debate and resolution on Georgia's alleged "democracy backsliding." We’ll also cover statements from the U.S. embassy, EU officials, and other ambassadors regarding this situation. We will also discuss the designation of Transparency Georgia as a political formation and then backtracking.

Additionally, Georgian Dream unveiled their program a couple of days ago, and we’ll be analyzing that as well. What promises are they making this time, and how do they align with voter concerns? Finally, we’ll take a look at the current polling data—what's the public sentiment leading up to election day?