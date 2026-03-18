There has been talk of the end of the “post-socialist condition” for the last couple of years since the kick-starting of new processes by the Russian-Ukrainian war. Of course, war has been the midwife of this new epoch, the character of which isn’t quite yet clear. This has been compounded by parallel events: the total impunity of Israel freely genociding Palestinians, the election of Trump, Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Lebanese while decimating Lebanon, and the war on Iran. To top it all off, the wildest conspiracy theory that a network of pedophiles is in the highest positions of power in government, science, academia, and philanthropy in the US and UK came to be true. Most importantly, this network was utilized to serve Israel’s interests.

Yesterday, the Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church died at the age of 93. He was in power since 1977, which was the beginning of the end of the USSR. He played a huge role in the transition period after the collapse of the USSR, and his influence has lasted this long. His almost 50-year leadership was a symbol of the decline of socialism and the ascension of capitalism—coinciding with the heyday of neoliberalism and neoconservatism.

It’s quite coincidental that both the Ayatollah Khamenei and the Patriarch died weeks apart. While the Ayatollah Khamenei was murdered and martyred a few weeks ago, Ilia died in a hospital. I was shocked to even find a photo of them together.

The post-Soviet condition for Georgia was defined by a certain set of assumptions, the end of history, and the triumph of liberalism. This included a single US superpower, the expansion of liberal institutions (EU, NATO), the belief in a rules-based order, and the idea that history was moving in a generally predictable direction. I have discussed this set of assumptions extensively and most recently here. One of the unravelings of the EU/NATO in Georgia has been their incredibly reckless foreign policy impositions on Georgia after the Russian invasion.

It’s also quite befitting and cosmic that yesterday Etienne Davignon, the only person still alive, who is 93 years old, was ruled to face trial for the murder of the Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba. As Al Jazeera notes, “If the trial goes ahead, Davignon would be the first Belgian official to face the courts in 65 years since the prime minister was killed and his body was dissolved in acid.” While this kind of justice seems like the antithesis of justice, which has been sought for 65 years, what’s important is that Etienne Davignon was the foundational architect of the EU’s common foreign policy and security.

The butcher of Congo and Lumumba is the architect of EU foreign policy. No wonder the EU has been a genocide cheerleader and a US lackey. This potential trial is now heavier with symbolism; the EU’s foreign policy is on trial.

While the death of Patriarch Ilia II symbolically closes the post-socialist chapter in Georgia. Georgia, which is filled with opposition forces who refuse to see eye-to-eye with the new reality. Those who want to go back to the old world of liberal institution building, working towards a “roadmap” to membership in the EU/NATO, vowing to be the best technocrats. Some of them, quite happy either in private or daring to voice it publicly at the death of the Patriarch, since the Church has most authority and trust in Georgia, and they side with the Georgian government, are unaware that their “condition,” the petri dish hospitable to liberalism, is dying.

Even if Moldova or Ukraine (most unconvincingly) plays the perfect protagonist to the perfect script of EU candidates, it’s hollowing out. It is on the decline, no matter how much the Georgian Euroatlantic opposition attempts to resuscitate it by repositioning Georgia as an Iranian hub and ally, trying to sell this narrative to the US so that America will add Georgia to its enemy list and impose sanctions to remove the current government.

Under Saakashvili, Georgia sent troops to Afghanistan and Iraq and hosted US torture black sites. Under Georgian Dream, the government is accused of being in cahoots with Iran. The Iranian Foreign Minister wished health to the Patriarch yesterday, while Georgian Dream sent condolences for the Ayatollah’s death and the death of schoolgirls. All the while, Georgia must balance their bigger ally, Israel, which never misses an opportunity to publicly criticize the government for the slightest diplomatic gesture toward Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom closes a chapter for Iran: the isolated, the sanctioned, the villain of “axis of evil” fantasies. The leadership, many martyred, have shown more bravery and vision than anyone else in the genocider clown shows of the US and Europe. Americans started the war on Iran with the bombing of schoolgirls. How fated is the US defeat when it starts the war by killing girls, when its soft propaganda on Iran has been about liberating women? There is something profound and moving about Iran’s leaders who come out publicly, walk the streets, and give interviews, knowing that they may all be dead men walking and their families. While you see Netanyahu and Trump as cowards in their little protected spaces, Trump, in his gaudy opulence, mostly orders the killing of women and children. I don’t think that kind of impression is easily wiped away from our memories, though the propaganda to make us forget is working overtime. The Iranian diaspora showing how vulgar, inhumane, and disturbing they are has also become crystal clear. A lot of these old narratives about Iran are being turned upside down.

Most importantly, Iran has started the decolonization of the Middle East. The machinery of US-Israeli domination worked like this: a country hosts military bases, those bases are used to destroy a neighboring country (and/or crush their own people’s opposition to the puppet government), that destroyed country then hosts new bases to take out the next target hostile to US and Israeli interests. This domino effect, set in motion by Anwar Sadat’s betrayal, brought nearly the entire Middle East under their control. Until now.

I have been surveying the last 2500 years of Georgia’s history these past two weeks, and what it gave me is confidence in time, in endurance. There is comfort in knowing that worse things lasted far longer, yet these empires, these cruelties, do have an end and will have an end. Every winter has its end.

Israel, the United States, and most of all the birth of both of these—savage European imperialism—will be on trial one way or another. They will face justice, and they will end. It’s hard to see it now, with just these light sketches of a changing world. There is also the potential for the re-establishment of US/EU hegemonies here and there, but the trajectory is on the decline. They will end. We have time. Historical and revolutionary confidence.