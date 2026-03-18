Sopo’s Substack

Sopo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
Mar 27

Thank you for this piece, translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/est-ce-la-fin-de-la-condition-post

Reply
Share
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
Mar 18

very powerful, thank you. both the Patriarch and the Ayatollah might now be looking, from somewhere far and peaceful, at the violence that somehow must be endured first before it can be solved to form a better future. perhaps, if you haven't already, look up the Asia-Africa Conference (Bandung, 1955) and its inspiring leaders, Lumumba among them, who were later to form the Non-aligned Movement. that same intent is still there, smoldering, waiting for the right way to take shape.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sopo Japaridze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture