Dear Readers,

As promised, I am translating a short, incisive book on the Middle East by the Soviet Georgian political scientist Abon Tsistiashvili. It examines two contrasting approaches to conflict resolution in the region. What compelled me to share this work is its sharp critique of U.S. imperialism and Israel, while offering an alternative path (proposed by the Soviets) to resolving the conflict. This analysis—and the alternative approach it presents—remains highly relevant today.

This is the fourth installment - chapter three. Tsistiashvili argues the June 1967 war was not a spontaneous eruption but the culmination of years of Israeli expansionism backed by the U.S.

I’ll be posting each chapter as I complete the translation on my Substack. If you’d like to support this effort, consider becoming a paid subscriber! Your backing helps me dedicate more time to bringing overlooked Soviet Georgian books to you in English.

Note on the translation: Wherever you see “A. TS.” in the text, it refers to the author himself, Abon Tsistiashvili. I have translated the works cited in the footnotes, while also leaving the original Georgian or Russian citations, since many of the books and journals referenced are not available in English.

Chapter Three: Boomerang of Aggression

Unrealized goals. The aggression launched against Egypt, Syria, and Jordan on June 5, 1967, was a logical continuation of the constant growth of the expansionism of the Israeli ruling class, a direct result of the country’s dependence on imperialism, primarily American imperialism. Israel launched the war against the Arab countries unexpectedly. It was short-lived, almost lightning-fast. However, the so-called “Six-Day War” was prepared in advance for several years, not only by Tel Aviv. It was planned in close coordination with Washington. The United States provided it morally and materially.

True, the main goal of Washington and Tel Aviv—the overthrow of the progressive regime in the region—remained unattainable. The aggressors and their patrons failed to achieve one strategic objective they had set for themselves: to sever the friendly ties between the Arab countries and the Soviet state. However, Israel did capture the territories of three Arab countries in the Six‑Day War (June 5–11, 1967), namely: the entire Sinai Peninsula (56,000 sq. km), the West Bank of the Jordan River (5,500 sq. km), the Gaza Strip (258 sq. km), the Golan Heights (approximately 1,000 sq. km), and the eastern part of Jerusalem—a total of over 60,000 sq. km. In doing so, Israel completed the occupation of all the territory that had been allocated for the creation of an Arab state by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. The Palestinian Arab people were deprived of their homeland; they were left displaced and uprooted.

Here, it is necessary to consider the key factors that contributed to the temporary success of Israeli aggression.

1. The plans for attacking the Arab countries were built on the use of surprise and a lightning strike. From a military‑strategic standpoint, the aggressor’s advantage in a “blitzkrieg” becomes obvious when we consider that Cairo and Damascus are 400 and 200 kilometers from Tel Aviv, respectively—that is, a 20‑minute and 10‑minute flight for modern aircraft—while the distance from Tel Aviv to Jordan’s western border is a mere 17 kilometers. From this, it is clear that in Middle Eastern conditions, the attacking side gains clear advantages of a strategic nature.

The order to attack Egypt was given on June 5 at six o’clock in the morning Greenwich time. According to The Jerusalem Post, the military operations unfolded as follows:

“At about eight o’clock on Monday morning, June 5, the Israeli Air Force was ready to take off. Virtually every Israeli aircraft capable of flying and carrying bombs and machine guns took to the air that morning. Within a few hours, Israel was able to report the destruction of 400 Egyptian aircraft. On the ground, every Egyptian aircraft was burned. The destruction of most of the Jordanian and Syrian air forces occurred within a short time. In the words of the French newspaper Le Figaro, after Israel succeeded in putting the enemy’s air force out of action, it proceeded to the second phase—the ground offensive, using the advantage of surprise attack. The army in Sinai was left virtually without air cover. This proved fatal for Egypt’s tanks, which were maneuvering in the desert and were under constant aerial attack. After Egypt, Israel’s entire military machine turned against Jordan, and then against Syria. The assumption that these countries (Egypt, Jordan, and Syria) could be separated and made to face the full military might of the aggressor in isolation from one another was justified solely by the strategy of the blitzkrieg.”

2. According to the Israeli press, Egypt, Syria, and Jordan—with a combined population of 47 million—had armed forces numbering 210,000, 65,000, and 50,000 respectively, while Israel, with a population of just 2.7 million, fielded a mobilized army of nearly 300,000 men ready for combat.

3. Israel waged the war with completely unjustified brutality, employing, for instance, napalm against the Egyptian army, which, deprived of air support and protection and with virtually no natural shelter in the desert, was left extremely vulnerable.

4. Arab communists who later analyzed the reasons for the defeat in the June 1967 war noted that the Egyptian armed forces, in particular, possessed first-class, modern military equipment that could have been used effectively to counter Israeli aggression. But this did not happen. Why? Because the weapons were used ineptly, the military leadership was poor, and there were suspicious and treacherous elements at work.

In this regard, it is worth noting the group of generals and senior officers who had gathered around the Vice-President of Egypt, Marshal Abdel Hakim Amer. They opposed the progressive socio-economic transformations carried out by Nasser. The goals of the revolution were alien to them, and consequently, they could not serve as staunch defenders of it. The English writer James Aldridge, who possessed a deep knowledge of Egyptian reality, accurately observed that:

“A large group of right-wing officers led by Amer wanted to use Egypt’s defeat in the war to overthrow Nasser, seize the idea of the Arab revolution, and fundamentally change Egypt’s foreign policy to reconcile with the United States.”

It was they who represented the potential “fifth column” in Egypt that the aggressors and their imperialist patrons were counting on.

One particular detail is interesting. Two weeks before the start of the Israeli aggression, President Nasser visited a military airfield. The following day, all the Cairo newspapers published accounts of the president’s conversation with the pilots. In the accompanying photographs, many of the pilots were pictured in their flight suits, holding their helmets. Eyewitnesses note that every fifteen minutes, a pilot would rise and excuse himself to take his shift in the air. Yet on the morning of June 5, when the Israeli attack began, there was absolutely no one on duty at the airfield.

It was no coincidence that the Egyptian army could not adequately resist the aggressor and left a large number of first-class combat vehicles operational on the battlefield. In total, the Israeli army captured or destroyed 800 Egyptian tanks, 300 of which were either fully or partially operational. It was precisely the fault of the aforementioned right-wing officers that several Egyptian strongholds were abandoned to the enemy without offering any resistance. It is also no coincidence that Israel captured 21 Egyptian generals and more than three thousand officers on the Sinai Peninsula. Compounding these failures was a complete lack of coordination between the Arab armies.

In contrast, Israel possessed a well-functioning military machine. The Arab states’ underestimation of Israel’s capabilities also played to the aggressor’s advantage.

5. The material basis for Israel’s June 1967 aggression was the enormous financial, economic, and military assistance provided by the United States. It is not surprising, therefore, that before launching the aggression, Israel was able to assemble a well-armed and trained army of 300,000 men. Crucially, Tel Aviv was confident in Washington’s benevolent attitude toward Israel’s expansionist aspirations. The Israeli government, writes the noted American historian and Arabist Desmond Stewart, knew that when Israel launched its aggression, it

“would find support in Washington circles if the war went well, and if things went badly at the front, there was a guarantee that in conditions of extreme danger the American M-6 military fleet would come to its aid.”

It is also known that some time before the start of the June War, about a thousand American volunteers with various military specialties arrived in Israel, two hundred of whom took direct part in military operations against the Arab countries.

A few days before the start of the war, Washington made a direct demonstration of military power aimed at Egypt. On June 3, the American aircraft carrier Intrepid passed through the Suez Canal, and the Sixth Fleet was put on combat alert.

On the pages of the Zionist magazine Jewish Observer and Middle East Review, Packard, who served as Deputy Secretary of Defense in the Nixon administration, articulated a new credo:

“We must give or sell them (the Israelis—A.TS.) the weapons necessary to enable them to carry the great burden that we have imposed on them.”

What this “burden” entailed and how the Zionists “worked it” were later revealed by M. Begin, the leader of the Likud bloc, in an interview with the American television network ABC on May 22, 1977.

“For six years (referring to the period from 1967 to 1973—A.TS.), when our country occupied positions on the eastern bank of the Suez Canal, we helped your country a little, saving you from new losses of personnel in the armed forces. At that time, you were participating in the Vietnam War, and we forced the Soviet Union to send its ships loaded with weapons and ammunition to the Gulf of Tonkin via the Cape of Good Hope—the longest sea route possible—thereby increasing delivery times by a full 16 days. And so it continued for six years. You can calculate how much weaponry and military equipment was kept out of the enemy’s hands.”

In other words, the Israeli aggression of 1967, which closed the Suez Canal for six years, was also, in effect, an aggression against Vietnam—carried out in the service of Tel Aviv’s overseas protectors.

Six months after the end of the war, the Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv wrote:

“It has become clear to the United States that it has no better and more loyal partner than Israel.”

The role of Israel was fully appreciated in America. The American weekly U.S. News and World Report commented on this in September 1967:

“Israel has taken on the role of the United States in the Middle East.”

Yet the goals and objectives of Israel and its imperialist patrons were not fully realized. They failed in their attempt to overthrow the progressive regimes in Egypt and Syria.

Supporting a Friend. Immediately after the outbreak of the armed conflict against the Arab states, the Soviet Union adopted a principled and consistent stance against Israeli aggression. It decisively defended the sovereign rights of the Arab peoples who had been subjected to Israeli attack. Together with the Soviet Union, six socialist countries severed diplomatic relations with Israel. The “Statement of the Communist and Workers’ Parties and Governments of the Socialist Countries” of June 9, 1967, contained a direct warning that “In the event of continued Israeli aggression, extreme measures would be taken.” Furthermore, the resolution of the Plenum of the Central Committee of the CPSU of June 21, 1967, “On the Policy of the Soviet Union in Relation to Israeli Aggression in the Middle East,” provided a political assessment of the conflict. It emphasized that “Israeli aggression is the result of a conspiracy of the most reactionary forces of international imperialism, primarily the United States,” and constitutes “another link in the common chain of policies of the belligerent imperialist circles” seeking to hinder historical progress.

The Soviet government succeeded in securing a ceasefire decision by the United Nations Security Council. On November 22, 1967, the Security Council adopted Resolution No. 242. Despite the vagueness of a number of the resolution’s formulations, its cornerstone remains the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all occupied Arab territories.

Regarding the stance of the Soviet Union, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser later said:

“When we remember the friends who stood by us during the dark days of our trials and tribulations in 1967, we say that the first such friend, the most precious to us and the most worthy of our boundless gratitude, was the Soviet Union. On June 11, 1967, I received a letter from the leaders of the Soviet Union, which stated that we should not lose hope, that the Soviet Union would help us in every way, supply us with free weapons, and compensate us for what we lost in the battles in Sinai. This assistance became the cornerstone of the restoration of our armed forces.”

Ultimately, something occurred in the Arab countries that was not only absent from the West’s plans but, on the contrary, directly contradicted them: the standing of the Soviet Union in the Arab East was strengthened, while the prestige and influence of the imperialist countries, primarily the United States, declined. Many Arab states severed diplomatic relations with the United States and Britain. The oil-exporting Arab countries temporarily halted oil supplies to the United States, Britain, and certain other Western countries that supported Israel.

From the very beginning of the crisis, the United States effectively supported Israel’s occupation of Arab lands and took no steps to accelerate the withdrawal of its troops. Washington’s strategy was, on the one hand, to continue exerting military pressure on Arab countries through Israel, and on the other, to exploit the Arab peoples’ desire for peace for its own selfish purposes. Resorting to blackmail through war while speculating on peace—such was the consistent approach of American diplomacy. At the same time, efforts were made to convince Nasser of the possibility of achieving a separate “peace” with Israel through American mediation. But the Egyptian leader resolutely rejected it.

“The problem of eliminating the consequences of Israeli aggression cannot be reduced to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Sinai alone.”

Nasser declared on April 25, 1968, to the applause of students, teachers, and other representatives of the Egyptian intelligentsia gathered in the largest hall of Cairo University.

“If that were the only issue, the result could be achieved tomorrow through concessions... But here the issue concerns our fate, the fate of all Arabs. The liberation of Sinai would require the acceptance of American-Israeli conditions, the surrender of Jerusalem, the West Bank of Jordan, and other Arab territories to Israel. Eliminating the consequences of aggression is much greater than the liberation of Sinai.”

After a burst of applause, Nasser continued:

“The issue is this: Will we remain an independent, sovereign state, or will we find ourselves in a sphere of influence? Are we prepared to give up our freedom? Our achievements?”

“Never! Never!” cried voices from the hall. “We will never agree to sit down with Israel at the negotiating table to solve the problems that Washington and Tel Aviv want.”

While imperialist circles employed political, economic, and military methods to exert influence on the Arabs, the Soviet Union provided comprehensive assistance to the Arab countries to help them withstand and repel the military provocations of Israel and the imperialists behind it. Suffice it to say that by the beginning of 1972, 137 industrial facilities had been built and were operating in Egypt with Soviet support. Through the development of cooperation, entirely new branches of industry were created—machine building, instrument making, and chemical and pharmaceutical production. The symbol of Soviet-Egyptian cooperation became the Aswan High Dam.

The immense significance of Soviet assistance to the Arabs was clearly demonstrated during the Arab-Israeli War of October 1973.

As early as April 1970, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir was forced to admit:

“Russia has compensated him (Gamal Abdel Nasser—A.TS.) for everything he lost in the war (of June 1967—A.TS.).”

Mohamed Hassanein Heikal stated on May 21, 1971:

“The Soviet Union is the only source of our military strength. I declare frankly and directly that if it (the Soviet Union—A.TS.) were not there, we would have no choice but to accept the conditions of the victors.”

The Soviet Union established air bridges with Egypt and Syria, swiftly replenishing their armies’ losses in armaments and providing them with everything necessary to fight the aggressor. The whole world witnessed that the Egyptian and Syrian armed forces, equipped with Soviet-made weapons, could successfully defend the vital interests of their peoples. It was thanks to Soviet weaponry that the Egyptian and Syrian armies dispelled the myth of the “invincibility” of the Israeli military machine during the October 1973 offensive.

Former Egyptian Prime Minister Aziz Sidqi acknowledged:

“The successes we achieved in October 1973 would not have been possible without Soviet weapons and Soviet support. I can confirm this, since I participated in the preparation of all the agreements concluded in this area and I know how eager the Soviet Union was to help.”

The activities of Soviet military advisors, who worked in Egypt for several years, played a significant role in strengthening the Egyptian Armed Forces. Initially sent at the request of President G. Nasser, and later with the confirmation of President A. Sadat, the Soviet military advisors helped the Egyptian army master modern combat equipment. During the course of Soviet-Egyptian negotiations in October 1970, A. Sadat stated:

“Based on the desire and will of our people, the armed forces, the Arab Socialist Union, and the leadership of the government, I might even request an increase in this personnel.”

Nevertheless, in July 1979, the same A. Sadat raised the issue of prematurely ending the Soviet military specialists’ mission in Egypt. This was a result of the shift in Egypt’s foreign policy orientation following the death of G. Nasser, and the activation of right-wing, pro-imperialist forces in Egypt and the Arab world in general. All of which suited Washington and Tel Aviv perfectly.

No slanderous accusations directed at Soviet military advisors, later made by the reactionary press organs of Egypt and several Arab countries, can diminish the significant and crucial role of Soviet military specialists in strengthening the Egyptian Armed Forces.

Referring to the fundamentally new role of the Soviet military advisors, M. Heikal wrote that the Soviet Union

“Became the first European country to send its military personnel to an African country not for its colonization and plunder, as every European country had done until recently, but in order to help this Afro-Asian country in its struggle against imperialism and colonialism.”

Heikal’s admission is also interesting because he belongs not only to the ranks of well-known Arab political figures who are well-versed in the matter, but also to a man who, by his own words, was never a communist and was not bound by any particular friendship with the Soviet Union.

The United States did not limit itself to merely providing material support for Israel’s aggression during the October 1973 war. The United States supplied Israel with $2.2 billion in emergency aid. It declared its strategic forces combat-ready as a threat against the Soviet Union, which was supporting the actions of the Arab states.

Particular emphasis should be placed on the fact that Soviet military assistance to Egypt, Syria, and other Arab countries was provided on the principles of full equality, without any interference in their internal affairs. Unlike the United States and other capitalist countries, the Soviet Union never used military or other aid as an instrument of political or economic pressure. After Israel’s 1967 aggression, military assistance to Egypt and Syria was multifaceted and highly effective. It served as an important complement to Soviet foreign‑policy measures in support of Egypt and Syria, and it thwarted Israel’s plans to perpetuate its military superiority over the Arabs. In this regard, it suffices to mention the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the Soviet Union and Egypt (May 1971), as well as the conclusion of a similar treaty between the Soviet Union and Iraq in April 1972. In later years, certain Egyptian figures portrayed the 1971 treaty as if it had been imposed on Egypt by the Soviet Union, despite the well‑known statement made by President Anwar Sadat in the Egyptian National Assembly on May 2, 1971:

“We wanted this treaty, and we signed it… I sought to sign a treaty with the Soviet Union for the sake of our future and the future of our generations… Our relations with the Soviet Union will always remain relations between two honest friends.”

The Surprises and Consequences of the October 1973 War.

The Israeli leadership’s course toward annexation of the Arab territories occupied in 1967, combined with its rejection of any form of constructive approach to resolving the Arab‑Israeli conflict, led to a new military explosion in October 1973. The beginning, course, and political consequences of the October War sharply distinguish it from all previous wars fought between Israel and the Arab countries.

Relying on the support of the Soviet Union and other socialist countries, the Arab states dispelled the myth of the “invincibility of the Israeli army” during the October 1973 War.

The course of the military operations in October 1973 unfolded differently from that of the 1967 war. The armed forces of Egypt and Syria delivered a series of serious blows to the aggressor, which suffered heavy losses in tanks, aircraft, and personnel. Specifically, Israel lost 900 tanks (40% of its total tank strength) and 250 combat aircraft (50% of its total aircraft strength). The following statistics are also revealing: during the 1965 war against Egypt, Israel lost 189 men killed over a few days, and had one pilot captured. During the 1967 Six‑Day War, Israel lost 973 men, while the Egyptians captured 14 Israeli prisoners. During the October 1973 military operations, according to official data, Israel lost 2,838 military personnel killed (of whom 25% were officers), 8,800 soldiers were wounded, and 500 soldiers and officers were captured.

Even these official, reduced figures are quite high for a country of three million. By the admission of the American journalist James Reston, Israel’s human losses were expressed in the following ratio: one for every 494 inhabitants, whereas Egypt’s ratio was one for every 6,000 inhabitants. The total damage to Israel’s economy over the 18–29 days of the war was estimated at 17 billion dollars.

The Geneva Peace Conference. The Disengagement Agreement.

In the early 1970s, the Soviet Union actively utilized the context of détente to advance the cause of a comprehensive settlement of the Middle East crisis. As a political mechanism for achieving such a settlement, it envisaged the Geneva Peace Conference, which opened in December 1973 under the co‑chairmanship of the Soviet Union and the United States, with the participation of all interested parties. This was the first peace conference on the Middle East in the entire 25‑year period of the Arab‑Israeli military confrontation.

At the conference, the Soviet Union put forward and defended a realistic, well‑founded program for ensuring a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The significance of convening the Geneva Conference lay, above all, in the fact that it created a political mechanism of collective measures by all interested parties for the purpose of developing a comprehensive solution to the Middle East problems, with the key element of such a settlement being a clear and defined timeframe for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Arab countries occupied in 1967. It was also to ensure respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all Middle Eastern states, and to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian Arab people.

The period following the October 1973 conflict once again, and even more clearly, revealed the existence of two diametrically opposed approaches to resolving the Middle East problem: the first was the line of the United States, aimed at prolonging the normalization of the situation in the region, creating obstacles to a radical solution of the Middle East problem, replacing it with partial, separate agreements, thwarting the resolution of the Palestinian issue, removing the Soviet Union from participating in settling the Middle East crisis, and weakening its positions in the region; the second was the line of the Soviet Union, which envisaged a comprehensive settlement of the Middle East conflict with the participation of all interested parties, including the Palestine Liberation Organization.



Of course, partial measures in themselves—such as the withdrawal of Israeli occupiers from one part or another of the occupied Arab territory and its return to the Arabs—are beneficial, but only if they represent a step toward a genuine peaceful settlement.

Precisely that goal was not served by the Israel‑Egypt agreements on the disengagement of forces in the Sinai Peninsula, brokered by the United States on January 18, 1974, and September 4, 1975.

An analysis of these agreements shows that they served, first and foremost, the interests of Israel and the United States. For example, Article 2 of the September 4, 1975, agreement required both sides to refrain from the use or threat of force and to avoid resorting to military blockade in their mutual relations. In reality, this signified that the signed agreement neutralized Egypt, cutting it off from further struggle for a just settlement of the Middle East problem. An agreement was reached on a new deployment of Egyptian and Israeli forces. Egypt undertook to allow non‑military cargo destined for or coming from Israel to pass through the Suez Canal. Israel returned to Egypt part of the occupied territory in the Sinai Peninsula, including the oil‑rich Abu Rudeis area, as well as two mountain passes—Mitla and Gidi.

The limited scale of Israel’s territorial “concessions” to Egypt can be judged by the fact that after the withdrawal of forces under the agreement, up to 90 percent of the Sinai Peninsula remained under Israeli occupation indefinitely.

As a result of the Sinai agreement, Egypt was neutralized, and Israel’s military pressure shifted to Syria and Jordan. This significantly altered the situation in the Middle East. Egypt had the largest army in the Middle East. Under the agreement, this army was unable to take part in military action against Israel. Consequently, Syria and Jordan remained Israel’s potential adversaries.

Thus, based on the analysis of the Sinai agreement, we can draw the following conclusions: it removed Egypt from military confrontation with Israel and pitted it against all other Arab countries; it strengthened the process of isolating Cairo and dismantling the Arab anti‑Israeli coalition. At the same time, it gave impetus to Sadat’s new separate deals. The agreement allowed Israeli cargo to be transported through the Suez Canal while Israel continues to occupy Arab territories, including 87 percent of the captured Sinai Peninsula, as well as the Golan Heights and part of Jerusalem. The agreement envisages renunciation of military means of resolving the issue, even though this is a fundamental legal right of peoples to liberate territories seized by an aggressor. The agreement has no time limit, it provides for the presence of Americans in Sinai, and finally, it does not even address the core problem of a Middle East settlement—the problem of the Palestinian Arab people.

Thus, the Sinai agreement was a new maneuver aimed at substituting a cardinal solution to the main issues of settling the Middle East conflict with partial, separate steps on a bilateral basis.

United States diplomacy never aimed to resolve the cardinal problems of settling the Middle East conflict. This became particularly evident during the course of Kissinger’s numerous “shuttle operations” in the Middle East. From October 1973 to September 1, 1975, he traveled to the Middle East 12 times. During this period, he visited Tel Aviv and Cairo more than 20 times. At that time, he directed the work of the State Department not so much from Washington as from his personal Boeing aircraft or from the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. The American Secretary of State spent many hours on negotiations over Middle East problems, but instead of resolving them fundamentally, he trapped these problems in the dead end of separate deals.

The course of events shows that peace in this region cannot and will not exist until the root causes of the Middle East conflict are eliminated: Israel’s occupation of Arab territories, the denial of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian Arab people, and the continuation of a state of war. Proceeding from this, the Soviet Union, on September 2, 1976, addressed all parties directly involved in the Middle East conflict and all participants in the Geneva Peace Conference with an appeal to resume its work. The Soviet Union proposed the following agenda for the conference:

1. The withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Arab territories occupied in 1967;

2. The realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian Arab people, including the right to self‑determination and to establish their own state;

3. Ensuring the right to independent existence and security of all states directly involved in the conflict: the Arab states neighboring Israel, on the one hand, and the State of Israel, on the other, along with providing appropriate international guarantees for them;

4. The termination of the state of war between the respective Arab states and Israel.

Such an agenda covers all the key aspects of a Middle East settlement. It takes into account the legitimate rights and interests of all parties directly involved in the conflict—the Arab states, the Palestinian Arab people, and the State of Israel.

However, due to the hypocritical and duplicitous position taken by the United States, the Geneva Conference was unable even to begin discussing the tasks set before it.

The true motives and reasons behind the US line regarding the Geneva Conference became clear later, when the facts emerged of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s abandonment of the course of cooperation with the Soviet Union—a course he had embarked upon after the death of President Gamal Abdel Nasser (September 28, 1970).